Warzone Season 1 trailer reveals return of iconic MW2 weapon to Black Ops 6

One of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty history may be returning in Black Ops 6 with the launch of Season 1 and the integration of Warzone, straight from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

While there have been a number of good guns in Call of Duty over recent years, players still have a huge affection for those from past games: the M16 from COD 4, the ACR from Modern Warfare 3, the Ballista from Black Ops 2, for example.

Especially in older COD titles, sniping was way bigger than it is now, in terms of fostering a community – and one of the most iconic sniper rifles of yesteryear appears to be coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

As seen in the BO6 x Warzone Season 1 trailer, at around 33 seconds, an Operator is aiming out of a window with a large sniper that looks extremely like the Barrett .50 Cal from Modern Warfare 2.

The Barrett was one of two snipers that were beloved by Call of Duty players in Modern Warfare 2, alongside the Intervention.

Over the years, the Intervention has held more popularity, but no player will be disappointed to see the Barrett coming back, especially if its as strong as it was back in the day. The sniper class so far in Black Ops 6 hasn’t exactly set worlds alight, but that could change.

At the time of writing, there have been no announcements from BO6 developers Treyarch about which guns could be being added to the game throughout Season 1, but this might be our first look at what’s to come.

Season 1 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone is due to launch on Thursday, November 14, and both Treyarch and Warzone devs Raven Software will likely address everything new coming to the game before that.

Make sure to check out which guns you should be leveling for Warzone before it arrives in Black Ops 6 so you can stay ahead of the meta!