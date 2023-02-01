MW2 players call out “depressing” Season 2 content as Warzone 2 gets new map

Modern Warfare 2 players have called out the devs over what they perceive to be a “depressing” lack of content for multiplayer – as Warzone 2 receives a brand new Ashika Island Resurgence map.

The launch of Warzone back in 2020 – alongside its wild success – has led to an unprecedented dynamic in the Call of Duty series.

Instead of yearly instalments being the focus of developer attention, we’re now seeing multiple studios divide their time between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

While that should promise a wealth of fresh and exciting content for players of both titles, it’s generated acrimony from MW2 players perceiving Warzone 2 as being the focus of developer attention.

Article continues after ad

With Season 2 approaching and Ashika Island confirmed as Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map, those feelings have only intensified.

MW2 players bash “depressing” lack of Season 2 content

Modern Warfare 2 players took to the game’s subreddit to call out the lack of Season 2 content, especially with a new map, modes, and more confirmed for Warzone 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player described it as “depressing” and said: “I remember back to the old days how hype the map packs were… 4 new maps. I always grinded the new DLC playlist they’d have along with it. Now it’s come to this… they don’t care about MP [multiplayer]… You can’t charge $70 just so people can level up guns for Warzone.”

Article continues after ad

Others flooded in to agree, especially with OP’s point that Warzone 2 is free to play and yet seems to have more of the devs’ focus than a $70 title.

“COD has just become a vehicle for Warzone, and micro-transactions,” another player said. “Anyone who says otherwise is part of the problem.”

Elsewhere, the same chord was struck by one player who used a meme to express their dissatisfaction, asking where MW2’s multiplayer content is.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, barring any further delays, will drop on February 15.