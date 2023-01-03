Everything in Warzone 2 Season 2 update: Release date, leaked Resurgence map, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Warzone 2 Season 2 is on the horizon and while details are scarce for the time being, we’ve got an early look ahead at everything set to arrive as part of the major update. From a leaked Resurgence map to new weapons and more, here’s all there is to know.

Just a few weeks on from the release of Warzone 2 and the CoD Battle Royale sequel is already gearing up for its second season. Following on from a season full of new changes, as not only Al Mazrah came into focus, but so too did all new equipment, weapons, and vehicles, Season 2 is looking to carry the momentum forward.

With everything from a leaked Resurgence-style map to further additions for your arsenal, there’s already plenty to be excited about for the second season.

So before the next content drop arrives, be sure to brush up on all there is to know thus far about Warzone 2 Season 2.

Activision Warzone 2’s second season is just around the corner.

Warzone 2 Season 2 is officially set to launch on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. While this date hasn’t been formally announced by Activision, we know for certain it’s accurate due to the current Season 1 Battle Pass timer.

As Season 1 is set to expire on the very same day, new content in the Season 2 update will seamlessly come into focus moments later. Typically, new updates go live at around 10AM PT, so fans should expect the same here with Season 2.

New Resurgence map arriving in Warzone 2 Season 2?

Although nothing has yet been confirmed for the upcoming season, it appears a new bite-sized Resurgence-style map will be headling Warzone 2’s next big content drop. A report from prominent CoD insider Tom Henderson recently claimed a smaller battle royale map could arrive as part of the Season 2 update.

Activision Rumors point towards Vanguard’s Castle map being included on the new Resurgence map.

Exactly where the map will be set, and its exact release date, all remain up in the air for now. As usual, there’s a chance this potential map arrives at the very beginning of the season, or halfway through as part of the mid-season Reloaded update.

Leaked Warzone 2 Season 2 weapons

As for new equipment launching in the second season across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, it appears two additions are on track for the update. Various datamined files following the Season 1 Reloaded patch point towards the inclusion of the Crossbow and the Vepr-12 Shotgun in Season 2.

Obviously, the Crossbow has been a staple across a wide variety of CoD titles in previous years, though the Vepr-12 is seemingly a brand new Shotgun for the franchise.

Activision The Crossbow is already available through Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, so its arrival in multiplayer only makes sense.

While that’s all we know for the time being, we’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest information as new details emerge on Warzone 2 Season 2.