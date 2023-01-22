Modern Warfare 2 devs confirm Hardcore mode coming in Season 2

Hardcore mode is coming to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2, according to Infinity Ward.

The fan-favorite playlist was notably missing from the game’s launch, with the developers promising that players would get a similar experience in the Tier 1 playlists that arrived with Season 1.

While that mode is a variation on Hardcore, it’s not quite the same thing, and fans have been itching to get back to what they know.

The details are still sparse, but at least players can mentally prepare themselves to go into the no-HUD trenches once again.

Infinity Ward announces Hardcore to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

There aren’t many differences between Tier 1 and Hardcore, but they significantly affect the gameplay.

They both feature friendly fire and reduced health, but T1’s limited HUD compared to HC’s nonexistent version can be the difference between a great match and a poor one for players that aren’t tracking every move on the map.

There is no indication which Modern Warfare 2 game types will have Hardcore alternatives, but IW did note that more details will be coming in a Season 2 update blog later this week.

If the mode is following suit behind T1, then fans should expect some combination of these options:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Search & Destroy

Hardpoint

Headquarters

Kill Confirmed

Free For All

Control

