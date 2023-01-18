Activision confirms delay for MW2 & Warzone 2: Season 2

Activision has now confirmed the rumors, announcing a delay for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2.

Warzone 2 is in the midst of a player count decline, and content creators have threatened to jump ship if conditions don’t improve.

Community members have particularly raised issues with the battle royale sequel’s new looting system, Gulag, and Loadout Drop prices. Only compounding concerns, a datamine on January 17 revealed a potential delay for MW2 and WZ2’s second season. It’s already been over two months since Season 1 began, and the player base’s patience is waning thin.

The development team confirmed the community’s worst fears by announcing a delay for Season 2 but reassured players by teasing major changes.

Activision Shipment entered the MW2 map pool in Season 1, and the developers promised more Multiplayer maps in Season 2.

WZ2 and MW2 Season 2 delayed

Activision issued an official statement on January 18, delaying Season 2 until February 15, meaning MW2 and WZ2’s first season will be roughly three months long.

The statement finally confirms the addition of a brand-new small-scale Resurgence map, Ranked Play, and new multiplayer maps and weapons.

Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 2 will be launching on February 15. Our studio teams are focused on major quality of life changes and fixes for our players. Season 2 includes all new content, with the return of Resurgence and a brand new small map for Warzone 2. Ranked Play is also back, along with new Multiplayer maps, new modes, weapons and MUCH more. Stay tuned for additional intel. Activision

Infinity Ward also teased changes to Warzone 2’s Gulag, looting, and loadout system, which will be further explained in a deep-dive blog sometime next week.

We will provide an update when the developers provide more clarity on the upcoming changes.