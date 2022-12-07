Plunder mode returning in Warzone 2? Map glitch sparks speculation

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player discovered a map glitch that indicates the original title’s Plunder mode will eventually return.

Plunder quickly became a fan-favorite mode in the original Warzone. The mode dropped players onto the map, then tasked them with gathering as much in-game cash as possible.

Users were awarded cash for completing activities like Contracts, dispatching foes, and looting crates scattered around the map. Dying resulted in the loss of all collected currency – unless deposited. Whichever team reached the goal of $2 million first won the match.

Fans were less than pleased when developers removed Plunder from Warzone during Season 4 Reloaded this past summer.

Map glitch hints at the return of Plunder in Warzone 2

Earlier this week, YouTuber tiktokalnuke posted a video showcasing an interesting map icon bug in Warzone 2. The glitch in question specifically featured icons previously designated to the Plunder mode.

When tagged with the cursor, text attached to the icon read as follows: “Call in Cash Deposit Heli.” The YouTuber believes such an error may point to Plunder’s future return in the recently released Warzone entry.

At the time of writing, Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t so much as teased the possibility of Plunder featuring in Warzone 2. As such, any so-called hint of the mode’s revival is pure speculation for the time being.

Though DMZ serves as the primary alternative to the battle royale mode, Plunder would be a welcome addition to Warzone 2’s current offerings.

Recent rumors suggest other relics of the not-so-distant past will return in future Warzone 2 updates. What If Gaming claims players can expect Warzone 2 Season 2 to add World at War’s Castle map and the Ronin Operator from Modern Warfare (2020).

As of writing, developers have yet to confirm or deny these alleged plans.