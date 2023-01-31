Warzone 2 Ashika Island resurgence map revealed: POIs, setting, possible release date, more

Ashika Island is the new resurgence map coming to Warzone 2, as players seeking gameplay similar to what was in Warzone 1’s Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep rejoice. Here’s what we know about it.

Rebirth Island was wildly popular in Warzone 1, especially after Caldera replaced Verdansk as the main battle royale map, and wasn’t received quite as warmly as the original map was.

They then introduced Fortune’s Keep in the final months of Warzone 1 which, while not as popular as Rebirth, definitely had its fair share of players who were looking for more fast-paced BR action on a smaller map.

For a long time, players waited to find out what the future of Resurgence would be in Warzone 2, and now it’s been revealed that Ashika Island is what players should be anticipating.

Ashika Island’s Beach Club POI in Warzone 2.

At the time of writing, Ashika Island does not have a specific release date, though many are expecting it to arrive with the launch of Season 2 on February 15.

If it doesn’t arrive on launch day, however, players should expect it at some point during Season 2, including the mid-season Season 2 Reloaded update.

Ashika Island POIs & setting

Infinity Ward revealed Ashika Island’s main POIs on January 31.

Tsuki Castle

Town Center

Beach Club

Port Ashika

Shipwreck

Residential

Oganikku Farms

Underground Waterway

It’s definitely an exciting time for the Rebirth demons who have felt like Al Mazrah isn’t quite perfect for them, despite the map itself being fairly well-received in comparison to Caldera.