Huge Activision hack leaks possible Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 2023 content roadmaps

A hack seemingly impacting Activision at the tail end of 2022 may have leaked possible Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 content roadmaps for 2023.

Season 2 of both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is well underway, and we now may have a look into what the next few seasons will hold due to an alleged hack into Activision.

According to vx-underground, a website that compiles malware code and leaked documents, on December 4, 2022, Activision was allegedly hacked by threat actors who managed to phish access to their network through a privileged user.

They downloaded sensitive documents and schedules for content to be released dating to November 17, 2023. They allege Activision did not report the hack to anyone.

In their Tweet, vx-underground showed two screenshots of content roadmaps for what seems to be upcoming seasonal updates for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Revealing supposed plans for when Seasons 3, 4, and 6 will be announced and integrated into the game, with no signs of what Season 5 entails.

For Season 3, it shows Activision might be releasing two new Operators, three new weapons, three core maps, one battle map, four Gunfights maps, one Spec Ops mission, a raid, and a battle pass. The next few Seasons have mostly the same type of updates, albeit with differences in the number of maps.

Although it is written in Season 6, allegedly to be released sometime in September, there might be an event that will go along with it called “Haunting of Saba”, perhaps this year’s Halloween-themed celebration.

According to the leak, information regarding Season 3 should start coming out by March 8 and be integrated into the games on April 5, ending on May 16 which is when Season 4 appears to start. Though this claim is already disputed by the current Battle Pass ending on April 11.

Activision A hack in Activision shows big things are seemingly underway for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

In the leaked roadmaps, there was also something under the codename “Jupiter,” though exactly what this is remains a mystery.

It could be something entirely new, or it could be a codename for 2023’s premium Call of Duty release, we’ll just have to wait and see. As usual, it’s worth taking this information with a big grain of salt as the validity of the hack itself has come into question, let alone the roadmaps shown within.