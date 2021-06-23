Warzone devs confirm Dead Silence changes to make it more “fair”

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Dead Silence Field Upgrade has become one of the game’s most divisive, and in response Raven Software are looking into fixing it.

Call of Duty’s Dead Silence Field Upgrade has one of the most divisive features in the game’s extensive history. Its appearance in the online battle royale, Warzone, has continued this legacy of controversy.

Players have called out the Upgrade as being too easily obtainable in comparison to the powerful silencing effects it grants, as well as being in serious need of some sort of negative adjustment. Even streaming icon Dr. Disrespect has slammed Dead Silence for being a “stupid f**king mechanic.”

Turns out that the devs have heard player frustrations, though, and are looking to act on it in future updates.

Warzone devs “exploring” Dead Silence fixes

In their June 22 Patch Notes update, Raven Software have announced that Dead Silence isn’t quite working as intended, and will therefore be receiving future balancing changes.

Under the “Gameplay” section, the devs write “we are exploring all avenues in terms of changes to provide ‘fair’ and ‘reactable’ counterplay options to Dead Silence.”

They go on to clarify that “a decision like this must be made carefully especially considering how it may destabilize other aspects of the game. We cannot promise anything at this moment but as we close in on an appropriate solution, we will share more details.”

Urging players to “sit tight,” it’s clear that their protests haven’t fallen on deaf ears.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live soon! Includes balance changes to the MG 82 (BOCW), several bug fixes, and a comment on Perks. The Season Four patch notes have been updated (see June 22nd): https://t.co/lL99ezRul4 pic.twitter.com/x0iEaKriKN — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 22, 2021

Warzone Season Four kicked off with the Ground Fall event, which had players battle through a series of intense challenges in order to score some of the season’s release cosmetics.

Accompanying the new chapter are some new guns, including the MG82 and C58, alongside the now notorious Nail Gun, which has become one of the game’s most overpowered weapons.

As Warzone Season Four continues to progress, we’ve got a whole host of guides that will help you become a lethal force in the battle royale:

