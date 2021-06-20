How to complete Warzone & Black Ops Cold War’s Season 4 Ground Fall event challenges

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 20/Jun/2021 17:11by Nick Farrell
The brand new in-game event within Call of Duty Warzone has some intriguing challenges for players to complete. Be sure to get all of these complete as the Ground Fall event will not be here forever.
Warzone Season 4 arrived towards the middle of June, and it has shifted the meta of the game quite significantly. While the MG 82 has already been nerfed after it was a hot topic upon the season’s release for its notable buff, there are still a lot of bright spots to this season.
One of the new aspects of Warzone Season 4 is the Ground Fall event, this new in-game event also brings a few challenges players can complete which yield some XP to level up your battle pass.
If you are looking for a quick and easy solution to these challenges, we have got you covered.
There are a total of six challenges within the Ground Fall event, three for Black Ops Cold War and three for Warzone. Below are all of the challenges, what you will have to do, and the reward you will earn for complete it.
|Challenge
|Objective
|Reward
|Uplink Online
|In Cold War, earn 1000 points from captured Uplink Stations in Fireteam Sat-Link.
|Cosmic Commuter – Arcade Game
|Global Network
|In Cold War, get 250 Eliminations in matches on Collateral, Collateral Strike, Hijacked, or Amsterdam.
|Comrade Pupper – Emblem
|High Caliber
|In Cold War, get 15 kills with the Hand Cannon Scorestreak.
|Race to the Surface – Calling Card
|Challenge
|Objective
|Reward
|Uplink Secure
|In Warzone, secure 5 Uplink Stations.
|Satellite – Charm
|Firewall Security
|In Warzone, Eliminate 10 enemies while near an active Uplink Station or recently crashed Satellite.
|To the Moon – Calling Card
|Crash Site Recovery
|In Warzone, collect 3 rewards from crashed Satellites.
|Launch Time – Emblem
Now that you know all of the challenges, here’s a rundown of how to complete each as fast as possible.
Be sure to get these challenges done as soon as possible, as this new Warzone event will not be around for the entirety of the season.
