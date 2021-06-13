Warzone players want major changes made to "ridiculous" Dead Silence - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone players have called upon the devs to make a number of changes to Dead Silence, with complaints about it spawning too much in-game.

When running around Verdansk, many players ignore the Field Upgrades that drop out of boxes and spawn on the floor, and just trust their gun skill.

These upgrades aren’t the difference between winning and losing, of course, but if you use them in the right situation, they can be a massive help.

Dead Silence has always been a frustrating choice, just because of how the audio works – or sometimes doesn’t work – and you never want to die to someone you can’t hear. Well, players want changes.

A raft of solutions have been suggested by different players, with many focusing on it having too high a spawn rate currently in-game. “I’ll kill someone with DS on and grab another one off their body. Too many on the map,” said Redditor CAPRS94.

“When players are opting for dead silence over munitions/armor boxes which cost $4.5k and $6k you know it’s an issue,” added another player.

Aside from the spawn rate being an issue, other players said it needs to have a “negative effect” in some way, say enemies being alerted to Dead Silence being activated in the area or it’s removed as soon as you fire a shot off.

