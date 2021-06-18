Warzone devs announce nerf coming to Season 4’s MG 82 LMG

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 4 launched with the MG 82 LMG and, following its dominance in Verdansk, devs are going into crisis control. In a simple tweet, Raven Software have announced upcoming nerfs.

The writing was on the wall for the MG 82, as the early patch notes explained that it would have the fastest firing rate of any LMG. That was alluring enough for streamers to jump on it as soon as Season 4 deployed, but its other traits have made it an absolute necessity.

The MG 82 not only has a blistering firing rate — it also has practically nonexistent recoil and enough bullet velocity to disintegrate enemies from absurd distances. Those attributes, coupled with yet another nerf to the CR-56 AMAX, have made it the best primary weapon in the game.

It’s no surprise then, that devs are already taking notice and planning changes within a couple days of Season 4’s release. As Raven Software explain, the LMG is too strong and that should be adjusted shortly.

The MG 82 (BOCW) made one too many trips to the Pack-a-Punch machine before deploying to Verdansk. Element 115 is off limits in #Warzone so we will be making an adjustment to this Weapon soon. ☢️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 18, 2021

Joking about the MG 82 hitting the Pack-a-Punch is no exaggeration. Looking at clips of the gun, it’s clear that no gun can contest it.

Honestly, it was obvious from even a couple hours of Season 4’s release. FaZe Clan and Nuke Squad’s Booya demonstrated that with a wild three-piece using it — and his wasn’t even fully leveled up.

New meta already locked in? The MG 82 LMG in #Warzone is looking unreal 🤯 (🎥 @GDbooya) pic.twitter.com/GBKc59yh1V — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) June 17, 2021

As Raven’s tweet indicates, that power level should decrease “soon.” For nerfs, there’s a variety of directions they can take it in: making the recoil more difficult, the damage lower, or the gun simply harder to move around with.

An LMG can have a fast firing rate, but probably shouldn’t also be able to control easily or whip out against an SMG close-range. No one knows when “soon” will be, but it’ll likely be before the game’s other weapon adjustments come in — meaning players should enjoy their new ‘OP’ LMG while they can.