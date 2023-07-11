How to unlock MX Guardian shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

A new weapon is gracing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, bringing the world of shotguns back into the FPS game – but how do you unlock the MX Guardian shotgun in MW2 and Warzone 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Season 4 Reloaded introduces a variety of new content for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 — from a new Camo event, an exciting new Field Upgrade, and some rather brutal skins. On top of this, a new weapon appears in the game, taking the form of the MX Guardian shotgun, a powerful new piece of kit that’s perfect for those wanting to take down the enemy with a powerful blast.

So, who do you get hold of the MX Guardian in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Here’s everything you need to do in order to add this close-range weapon to your arsenal.

How to get the MX Guardian in Warzone & Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded

To unlock the MX Guardian shotgun, you’ll need to complete the classified sector of the Battle Pass, found in D9, meaning you need to complete a set of challenges rather than unlocking it with any currency.

Those challenges aren’t too tricky to complete but do require you to be pretty proficient in Shotguns. Below are all the challenges and rewards you can expect:

Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns: Dependable Emblem .

. Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns: Gunfire Calling Card .

. Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns: Fanning Hutch Loading Screen .

. Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns: 1-Hour Double Weapon XP Token .

. Earn All Sector Rewards: MX Guardian.

Once you’ve ticked off all the challenges, the MX Guardian will be yours, but only when Season 4 Reloaded is live, so it’s best to wait until its release.

According to the blog, these tasks are “designed to help Operators understand the characteristics of this weapon class,” so you’ll certainly be ready to dominate with the new shotgun when you’re done.

So, there you have it, that’s how to unlock the MX Guardian shotgun in MW2 and Warzone 2. While working through the Battle Pass, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides:

