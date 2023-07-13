Best MX Guardian Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The MX Guardian is a one-of-a-kind shotgun that offers players an experience unlike any other gun in MW2. Its unique characteristics can make it hard to build around, so to help you out we’ve put together this best MX Guardian loadout guide in Modern Warfare 2.

Added in Season 4 Reloaded, the MX Guardian is a full-auto 12-gauge shotgun based on the real-world IWI Tavor TS12. Although this shotgun’s real-life inspiration is strictly semi-auto while the MX Guardian is much more versatile.

Article continues after ad

What makes it stand out is that the MX Guardian can be switched between full-auto, semi-auto, and even burst fire, with all three having different recoil patterns, TTKs, and effective ranges.

To get the most out of the MX Guardian you’ll need to understand which of these to use for the best loadout, luckily we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best MX Guardian shotgun MW2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel: HVP-LM

HVP-LM Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: MX Pro Mag

MX Pro Mag Trigger Action: Burst-fire Trigger

The MX Guardian is a truly unusual shotgun so it’s only natural to recommend a truly unusual build. More specifically, a loadout that revolves around this shotgun’s unique ability to shoot in bursts.

Article continues after ad

To activate burst fire you’ll need the Burst-fire Trigger attachment. Not only does this turn the MX Guardian into a three-burst round shotgun, but it also noticeably improves effective range. This shotgun is surprisingly versatile in burst-fire remaining competitive out to beyond 20 meters.

To maximize range it’s recommended to combine both the Bryson Choke muzzle with the HYP-LM barrel. The barrel extends the distance that the Guardian deals damage while the choke keeps spread as tight as possible improving overall consistency.

Article continues after ad

Recoil can be a problem even in the burst-fire mode so having a clear close-range optic like the Cronen Mini Pro is useful for staying on target. Finally, the MX Pro Mag provides a sizable boost to handling with little downside.

Activision In burst-fire mode, the MX Guardian has some of the best effective range of any shotgun in MW2.

Best MX Guardian MW2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Cold-blooded

Cold-blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

As with any shotgun, it’s important to be able to get up close and personal. Both Double Time and Tracker help with this with the latter giving away where the enemies are and the former letting you get around the map faster.

Article continues after ad

With how prevalent kill streaks are in Modern Warfare 2 it’s highly recommended to use Cold-blooded. This Bonus Perk prevents A.I streaks from targeting you and makes you more difficult to spot when enemy players are using powerful killstreaks like the Chopper Gunner.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For Ultimate Perk, Ghost is always a fantastic choice as it keeps you off enemy UAVs. Even after Birdseye was buffed to counter it, Ghost remains the strongest Perk in Modern Warfare 2 for most situations.

Article continues after ad

The Frag Grenade is a great option for Lethal as it can be cooked to deal more damage than any other piece of equipment. As for Tactical, a Stim let you heal up quickly and get back in the fight faster which is perfect for the frantic gameplay that shotguns tend to revolve around.

How to unlock the MX Guardian in Modern Warfare 2

The MX Guardian can be unlocked by completing the following in-game challenge: “Complete the D0 section of the Season 4 Battle Pass and then get 30 Point Blank Operator Kills with shotguns.”

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, successfully extracting in DMZ with the MX Guardian will also unlock the versatile shotgun. This can either be looted from another player or dropped by a friend who has already unlocked the Guardian.

Best MX Guardian alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

An obvious alternative to the MX Guardian is the KV Broadside. Much like the Guardian, the Broadside is a spammable shotgun that excels up close and is generally easy to use.

Alternatively, those who really enjoy the MX Guardian’s burst fire mode can try the Fennec 45 SMG with its unique Fennec Double Tap Mod equipped which turns it into a 2-round burst SMG with excellent mobility.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our MX Guardian loadout! For more of Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more