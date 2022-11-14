Warzone 2 Strongholds: New AI enemy combat zone explained

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Wondering what Strongholds are in Warzone 2? Then our handy explainer will give you all the information you need on these new combat areas.

The Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map is filled with plenty of exciting content that Call of Duty fans will need to master if they wish to get a dominant win. From the revamped looting system to Gulag changes, there is plenty of gameplay differences that set Warzone 2 apart from its predecessor.

One of the game’s new features is the addition of Strongholds, an AI-based mechanic that can prove incredibly useful. In fact, players will need to know what Strongholds are and what they do, especially for those looking to get access to the best guns in Warzone 2.

So, before you go delving into Al Mazrah, be sure to use our handy Strongholds explainer to get all the information you need.

Warzone 2 Strongholds explained

Activision Warzone 2 Strongholds can be extremely dangerous.

Strongholds are areas on Al Mazrah that feature AI enemies. During each Warzone 2 match, several Strongholds will be activated around the map. Squads can choose to enter these combat areas to fight the AI within them for a chance to earn a key to the Black Site and a Custom Loadout.

However, only the first team who manages to successfully disarm the bomb and defeat the enemies will receive a Black Site key. According to the official Warzone 2 blog, “successive teams must eliminate a specific number of defenders (AI or players) and will earn their Custom Loadout, but not a Black Site key.”

This makes Strongholds extremely valuable to squads looking to gain access to their Custom Loadouts. After all, Loadout drops can no longer be purchased from Buy Stations. Because of this, Strongholds will be extremely popular places to drop and players will need to eliminate both the AI and other enemy squads within them.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 Strongholds. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.