Warzone 2 Temp V Field Upgrade explained: Laser vision, teleport, more

Warzone 2 temporarily gives players superpowers in Season 4 Reloaded with the Temp V Field Upgrade. Here is everything you need to know about The Boys-inspired power-ups.

Fan-favorite The Boys characters Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir are coming to Warzone 2 as operators in Season 4 Reloaded. The mid-season update also includes a few other nods to the twisted superhero tv show.

Players will be able to unlock two The Boys weapon camos by completing the Diabolical Camo Challenges. And on Vondel, billboards, ads, and wall art will honor all three characters. The event doesn’t just include cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

Season 4 Reloaded introduces a Field Upgrade that temporarily gives players superpowers, just like in the tv show.

What is the Temp V Field Upgrade in Warzone 2

For context, Compound V in The Boys is a serum that gives an ordinary person superpowers for approximately 24 hours. The devs took that concept and applied it to Warzone 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Temp V awards one of four random superpowers in their Field Upgrade slot. Players can use Temp V whenever they want, but if they are eliminated before activating the power, then it is lost. Temp V also disappears if players pick up any other Field Upgrade.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Here are the four different superpowers Temp V includes, as mentioned in the Season 4 Reloaded announcement blog.

Laser Vision: Upon activation, an Operator levitates and fires a laser beam that sears through enemy targets in whatever direction they are looking. It’s just like one of many powers that Homelander has, but it does leave the user open to backfire.

Upon activation, an Operator levitates and fires a laser beam that sears through enemy targets in whatever direction they are looking. It’s just like one of many powers that Homelander has, but it does leave the user open to backfire. Teleport: Forget normal on-foot navigation throughout Vondel’s; Teleport jumps an Operator forward in whatever direction they face, which is extremely helpful when trying to escape a fight or move unexpectedly to higher ground. And unlike when Hughie Campbell does it, your Operator Skin isn’t affected in any way – no lost clothing, in other words – whenever this happens.

Forget normal on-foot navigation throughout Vondel’s; Teleport jumps an Operator forward in whatever direction they face, which is extremely helpful when trying to escape a fight or move unexpectedly to higher ground. And unlike when Hughie Campbell does it, your Operator Skin isn’t affected in any way – no lost clothing, in other words – whenever this happens. Charge Jump – Operators who love fast movement techniques — or maybe remember a Haunting or two —know how much a Charge Jump propels them across the map in leaps and bounds. Just like Queen Maeve, an Operator doesn’t suffer any fall damage when they land from a Charge Jump; in fact, they deal splash damage to anyone or anything within a short radius of the Operator’s landing spot.

Operators who love fast movement techniques — or maybe remember a Haunting or two —know how much a Charge Jump propels them across the map in leaps and bounds. Just like Queen Maeve, an Operator doesn’t suffer any fall damage when they land from a Charge Jump; in fact, they deal splash damage to anyone or anything within a short radius of the Operator’s landing spot. Electric Shockwave – To put it simply, “electricity goes in, blast comes out.” This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators and AI Combatants, as well as destroys vehicles and equipment. Think of this as a super-EMP that – like the other abilities – can help turn the tide of teamfights.

That’s everything we know about the Temp V Field Upgrade. Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded begins on July 12.