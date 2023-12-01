How to unlock XRK Stalker in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 is finally upon us, bringing some major changes to multiplayer as well as an all new map to Warzone battle royale. One new addition coming to both is the XRK Stalker sniper rifle, which could take over the long-range meta. Here’s how to get it.

Each season of Call of Duty brings new guns, maps, Operators, and more to the game, and the first season of MW3 looks set to be a doozy.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the update is the big changes coming to Warzone, with the implementation of the Modern Warfare 3 movement system, the brand new Urzikstan map replacing Al Mazrah, and seeing how the game plays with such changes after a lack of fanfare for Warzone 2 after it released.

And what better way to enjoy it all than bringing the brand new weapons to the battlefield? This includes the XRK Stalker sniper, but first, you have to get it unlocked.

Unlock XRK Stalker in MW3 & Warzone

Unlocking the XRK Stalker in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone actually couldn’t be easier, as it’s unlocked via the Battle Pass.

Once you’ve bought the Season 1 Battle Pass, you have to reach Sector A4, from which point you can unlock and start to use the gun.

Activision The XRK Stalker is a Battle Pass weapon in Season 1.

The XRK Stalker is the fourth Modern Warfare 3 sniper, adding to the three available at launch. The official Season 1 announcement describes the weapon as follows: “For one-hit eliminations, look no further. The XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle deals massive damage and is highly customizable to support multiple playstyles. Enhance the weapon’s velocity and stability and strike from the shadows or improve its handling capabilities to become a quick-scoping menace.”

This shouldn’t be too difficult for you to get to and should be available fairly quickly, meaning you can easily get it leveled up across multiplayer and Warzone to dominate your opponents.