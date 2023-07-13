Best MX Guardian Warzone 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The MX Guardian is an unusual shotgun that differs greatly from the other options available in Warzone. Its unique characteristics can make it hard to figure out, so to help you out we’ve put together the best MX Guardian loadout to use in Warzone 2.

Added in Season 4 Reloaded, the MX Guardian is a full-auto shotgun based on the real-world Tavor TS12. While this shotgun’s real-life inspiration is strictly semi-auto, the MX Guardian is much more versatile.

What makes it stand out is that the MX Guardian can switch between full-auto, semi-auto, and even burst fire, with all three having different recoil patterns, TTKs, and effective ranges. This is done by equipping one of three different attachments rather than using an in-game toggle.

To help you get the most out of this strange weapon we’ve put together this loadout that is sure to dominate Warzone.

Contents

Best MX Guardian shotgun Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel: MX-G Mobile

MX-G Mobile Laser: 7mW Canted Laser

7mW Canted Laser Stock: MX DCP-0

MX DCP-0 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

While multiplayer favors a burst-fire build, it’s definitely best to run the MX Guardian in full-auto for Warzone. This does limit its effective range to under 10 meters but within that range, this shotgun will outgun just about everything.

To get as much range as possible we use both the Bryson Choke and MX-G Mobile. Despite being a shorter barrel the MX-G mobile actually grants increased range as well as improved mobility. Meanwhile, the Bryson Choke is the best muzzle for tightening pellet spread to improve overall consistency.

The MX DCP-0 stock is the MX Guardian’s equivalent to every other shotgun’s folded or shortened stock. It grants several benefits to mobility and is a must-use to get around faster and play more aggressively.

Since this shotgun’s recoil can be a handful in full-auto it’s recommended to use the Lockgrip Prevision-40 to mitigate that. Also, the 7mW Canted Laser is an excellent option to make it easier to stay on target as the MX Guardian’s iron sights can be awkward to use.

Activision The MX Guardian is one of the best close-range weapons in Warzone 2.

Best MX Guardian Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Cold-blooded

Cold-blooded Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Given the MX Guardian’s limited range, it’s ideal to run Overkill with it as one of your perks. This lets you use a secondary weapon that covers medium to long-range gunfights like an assault rifle or LMG.

For the other Base Perk slot, Double Time works well as it increases the duration that you can use tactical sprint and provides a small boost to crouch movement speed. Both of these make it easier to move around the map and pull off clutch rotations.

Both Cold-Blooded and High Alert work well together with the latter letting you know when you are being aimed at and the former preventing other players from gaining the same information. This combination ensures that you’ll have an intel advantage over other teams.

A Drill Charge is a great choice for lethal as it can be used to drill through walls and flush out teams that are camping in a strong position. For tactical, Smoke Grenades are a must to make rotations easier as they can create improvised cover in otherwise exposed areas.

How to unlock the MX Guardian in Warzone 2

The MX Guardian can be unlocked by completing the following in-game challenge: “Complete the D0 section of the Season 4 Battle Pass and then get 30 Point Blank Operator Kills with shotguns.”

Alternatively, successfully extracting in DMZ with the MX Guardian will also unlock the versatile shotgun. This can either be looted from another player or dropped by a friend who has already unlocked the Guardian.

Best MX Guardian alternatives in Warzone 2

A similar alternative to the MX Guardian is the KV Broadside shotgun. Much like the Guardian, the Broadside is a spammable close-range weapon that excels in buildings and catching enemies off guard.

Alternatively, the ISO 45 is a more well-rounded close-range option with it being a top-tier SMG that still performs reasonably well at medium range. The ISO isn’t quite as potent as the MX Guardian but it can still outgun most weapons within its effective range.

That’s all for our best MX Guardian loadout in Warzone 2. For more useful tips and content consider checking out some of our other guides:

