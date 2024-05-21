How to unlock the Superi 46 in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are introducing the Superi 46 with Season 4. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the brand-new SMG.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is set to go live on May 29, 2024. The new season brings with it new game modes, performance updates, and even some new weapons.

While the beloved Kar98k bolt-action rifle is set to return to the Call of Duty franchise once again, another weapon being added to Season 4 is the brand-new Superi 46.

For those eager to get their hands on this new SMG, here is everything you need to know about unlocking it during Season 4 of Warzone and MW3.

How to unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 & Warzone

To unlock the Superi 46, players must complete Sector 6 of the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. As always, when completing Sector 6, you’ll have to earn tokens to unlock certain weapons and skins.

To earn tokens, players will need to get some victories on the board as well as perform well in either multiplayer or battle royal matches. To get your hands on the new SMG, you will have to earn 5 tokens in total.

Once you have gotten all 5 tokens, you will then be able to unlock the Superi 46. This new SMG is touted as being particularly powerful at close ranges due to its accuracy, recoil control, and bullet speed.

The devs further added that it will also still be powerful in mid-range combat.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Superi 46 when it goes live during Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.