With Warzone 2 on the horizon, many Warzone players will be wondering whether their Operators and skins will transfer over to the new game.

Warzone enables players to use Operators from across Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard. Loadouts can also be used across all three titles, which has added a huge amount of diversity to the game.

However, with the arrival of Warzone 2, there have been concerns about whether Operators and skins will be transferable. Unlike the current iteration of Warzone, the sequel is said to be a “completely new game”.

While it’s still early days and details remain scarce, here’s a full rundown of everything we currently know about Warzone 2 Operators and skin transfers.

Will Warzone skins and Operators transfer to Warzone 2?

While no official details have been confirmed, Henderson has implied a major departure from Warzone’s current state.

There will be “no past weapon integrations,” he reported on January 25, meaning all previous content such as Operators, weapon skins and blueprints will not transfer over from the original Warzone.

This also suggests all Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, CoD Vanguard, and upcoming Modern Warfare 2: 2022 weapons will be left behind.

Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

Furthermore, we know for certain that Warzone 2 is being “built from the ground up” using an entirely new engine.

For now, there has been no official word from Activision on whether regular Warzone skins and Operators will be transferable to Warzone 2.

We’ll be sure to update this piece once new information is announced, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest developments.

