Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained

Skill-based matchmaking is a controversial feature in the CoD series, but does Warzone 2 make use of the system when creating matches? Here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 SBMM.

After months of build up, Warzone 2 has finally arrived and the new era of the CoD battle royale is underway. Infinty Ward have thrown plenty of new ideas into the mix for the sequel, from reworked loadout drops to a new-look Gulag.

There are also plenty of returning features that fans will be familiar with, but is the controversial skill-based matchmaking system present in Warzone 2?

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Warzone 2 SBMM, including an explanation of how it affects your matches.

Activision SBMM is a major talking point in every CoD, but is it in Warzone 2?

Is there SBMM in Warzone 2?

Activision or Infinity Ward have yet to comment on skill-based matchmaking, so it’s safe to say that Warzone 2 does have SBMM.

The feature appears in every new mainline CoD entry, including Modern Warfare 2 (2022), and the original Warzone infamously made use of the system too.

It’s unlikely that the developers would change their approach without informing the community, but we’ll be sure to update this section with all the latest news.

What is SBMM in Warzone 2?

Skill-based matchmaking is a system that fills lobbies with players of similar ability in an effort to make every match feel evenly balanced. By putting those with the same skill level together, it reduces the chance of a top-tier player dominating a lobby made up of casuals.

In theory, ensuring that everyone faces enemies that are similar in skill to their own means that matches are always fair – whether you play for an hour or two after work, or stream Warzone 2 all day every day.

While SBMM makes sense on the surface, it has proved to be very controversial in almost every game it has appeared in, especially among those who play at a high level like content creators. They have argued that it punishes anyone who is good at the game by consistently putting them in tougher lobbies.