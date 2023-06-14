How to unlock ISO 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone have gained the new ISO 45, and the SMG has all the tools to make a splash in the game’s meta. If you want to unlock the ISO 45 in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, then we’ve outlined the steps required for it.

As with all new seasons of CoD, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, Season 4 introduces a ton of different content spread out across both Call of Duty titles.

Infinity Ward gifted multiplayer fans with six new maps 10v10 playlists, and 12v12 matches for a limited time. Battle royale fans got a new playground in the form of Vondel, and DMZ received an overhaul to its progression system and a progress wipe.

Article continues after ad

Season 4 also introduces three new weapons, the Tempus Razor Back AR, Tonfa melee weapon, and ISO 45 SMG.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty’s latest SMG.

Activision

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

There are no challenges required to unlock the ISO 45. The only way to procure this high fire rate SMG is to unlock it via the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re wanting to plot out your path accordingly to acquire the weapon quicker, the ISO Hemlock can be found in Sector D19 and is a free unlock for all players.

Article continues after ad

If you’re new to this year’s CoD games, the Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has undergone some serious changes to give players a lot more freedom in how they approach their goodies.

Instead of being one linear unlock path, the pass is now divided up into Sectors, allowing players to have more say in which items they want to acquire.

If you enjoyed our ISO 45 unlock guide for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, then check out some other guides we’ve put together for the two CoD games:

Article continues after ad

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more