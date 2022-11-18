How to check your KD and stats in Warzone 2

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

With Warzone 2 finally here and players dropping in to Al Mazrah en masse, you’ll be figuring out the meta, the best way to play and the most efficient ways to earn kills and wins. But how can you actually check your stats?

The Call of Duty battle royale hit dropped just a couple of weeks after the launch of Modern Warfare 2, on the new unified 2.0 engine set to take the franchise forward once again.

That said, one thing many players loved to monitor in the original Warzone was their combat record and individual stats. Whether it be your Kill-to-Death (KD) ratio, the number of wins you earned, or how often you found yourself in the top 10 players in a match, these were all great for pointing towards how skilled a player you were, as well as monitoring when you improved.

Article continues after ad

But how can you do it in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 combat record & stats

At the time of writing, there is no Combat Record or way to access your personal stats in Warzone 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That said, you can check your Modern Warfare II stats from the game launcher and they show under a ‘Multiplayer’ tab, suggesting that a Battle Royale one could arrive down the line.

As in previous titles, you could also check the CODTracker for more specific stats, though that has not populated for Warzone 2 at the time of writing.

Be sure to check our other Warzone guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?