Best Warzone 2 settings on PC for higher FPS

If you’re dropping into Warzone 2 on PC, it will be crucial to get your settings right, to optimize for the highest FPS possible, while still keeping the game looking good and enemies visible. Here are the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2.0.
Much like the original Warzone, Warzone 2 is a fast-paced battle royale, and will require you to be on point with your aim and movement to get wins. However, if your PC is only pumping out 60 FPS or less, you will find yourself at a disadvantage.
Getting higher FPS in Warzone 2 isn’t just about having a super expensive PC though. Instead, you simply need to use these best settings below to ensure you’re getting the absolute maximum performance while playing.
While you might think it’s easiest to just turning everything to low / off – this isn’t actually the case. Some settings will improve FPS by being enabled, and some will seriously improve gameplay at the expense of negligible frame rate loss.
So, without further ado, these are the best settings to use in Warzone 2 on PC. For the best multiplayer settings for Modern Warfare 2, check out our guide here.
Best Warzone 2 PC settings for max FPS
Display Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor with the fastest refresh rate
- Display Adapter: Make sure this is your graphics card
- Screen Refresh rate: Maximum for your monitor (144hz, 240hz, etc.)
- Display Resolution: 1080p – With a high-end GPU you can try 1440p, but 1080p will have a higher FPS. 4K will significantly reduce FPS
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic (16:9)
- V-Sync Gameplay: Off – V-Sync can cause increased input delay
- V-Sync Menu: Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: 300
- Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 90
- Out of focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: Preference
- Focus Mode: Off
Quality Settings
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 65 – Sharpens at minimal FPS cost
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal – Setting this to Low will improve FPS slightly, but Normal is probably worth it.
- Video Memory Scale: 90 – Use the max VRAM available to prioritize Warzone 2
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High – FPS barely affected by this higher setting
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: High – Best for gameplay, minimal FPS cost
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High – High can improve performance, at little cost to FPS
- Particle Quality Level: Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On – This is up to you, but many people prefer it On for gameplay
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low – Only affects water
- Water Caustics: Off – Only affects water
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: Low
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On – Significantly improves latency. If you are CPU-bound, use the ON+BOOST option.
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View Settings
- Field of View: 100–110 – This is a matter of preference, but around 100 should give the best balance between visibility and performance. Higher values make distant enemies smaller/harder to see.
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- 3rd Person Field of View: 80-100
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: Preference
- Default Spectator Camera: Preference
How to get higher FPS in Warzone 2
To ensure the highest FPS possible in Warzone 2, make sure you adjust your display, quality and view settings as shown above.
While some of these settings you can tinker with to your preference, we’d recommend trying these settings first. If you’re not satisfied with the FPS you’re seeing there are a couple more things to do.
First, make sure your graphics card’s drivers are up to date, by using the official applications from either Nvidia or AMD.
Next, make sure you’re not running lots of applications in the background. Web browsers like Chrome for example can often take up CPU usage, causing your gameplay to be bottlenecked.
Finally, the most expensive but likely effective option is to buy a new graphics card. For that, check out our list of the best graphics cards here.
