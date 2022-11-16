Best Warzone 2 settings on PC for higher FPS

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

If you’re dropping into Warzone 2 on PC, it will be crucial to get your settings right, to optimize for the highest FPS possible, while still keeping the game looking good and enemies visible. Here are the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2.0.

Much like the original Warzone, Warzone 2 is a fast-paced battle royale, and will require you to be on point with your aim and movement to get wins. However, if your PC is only pumping out 60 FPS or less, you will find yourself at a disadvantage.

Getting higher FPS in Warzone 2 isn’t just about having a super expensive PC though. Instead, you simply need to use these best settings below to ensure you’re getting the absolute maximum performance while playing.

While you might think it’s easiest to just turning everything to low / off – this isn’t actually the case. Some settings will improve FPS by being enabled, and some will seriously improve gameplay at the expense of negligible frame rate loss.

So, without further ado, these are the best settings to use in Warzone 2 on PC. For the best multiplayer settings for Modern Warfare 2, check out our guide here.

Best Warzone 2 PC settings for max FPS

Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Monitor: Select your monitor with the fastest refresh rate

with the fastest refresh rate Display Adapter: Make sure this is your graphics card

Screen Refresh rate: Maximum for your monitor (144hz, 240hz, etc.)

Display Resolution: 1080p – With a high-end GPU you can try 1440p, but 1080p will have a higher FPS. 4K will significantly reduce FPS

– With a high-end GPU you can try 1440p, but 1080p will have a higher FPS. 4K will significantly reduce FPS Dynamic Resolution: Off

Aspect Ratio: Automatic (16:9)

V-Sync Gameplay: Off – V-Sync can cause increased input delay

– V-Sync can cause increased input delay V-Sync Menu: Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: 300 Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 90 Out of focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: Preference

Focus Mode: Off

Infinity Ward First, you need to make sure your display settings are in order for your PC and monitor.

Quality Settings

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 65 – Sharpens at minimal FPS cost

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal – Setting this to Low will improve FPS slightly, but Normal is probably worth it.

– Setting this to will improve FPS slightly, but Normal is probably worth it. Video Memory Scale: 90 – Use the max VRAM available to prioritize Warzone 2

– Use the max VRAM available to prioritize Warzone 2 Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High – FPS barely affected by this higher setting

– FPS barely affected by this higher setting Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Distant Level of Detail: High – Best for gameplay, minimal FPS cost

– Best for gameplay, minimal FPS cost Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: High – High can improve performance, at little cost to FPS

– High can improve performance, at little cost to FPS Particle Quality Level: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On – This is up to you, but many people prefer it On for gameplay

– This is up to you, but many people prefer it for gameplay Shader Quality: Medium

Tessellation: Off

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Low – Only affects water

– Only affects water Water Caustics: Off – Only affects water

– Only affects water Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Spot Cache: Low

Cache Sun Shadows: On

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On – Significantly improves latency. If you are CPU-bound, use the ON+BOOST option.

– Significantly improves latency. If you are CPU-bound, use the ON+BOOST option. Depth of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0.00

View Settings

Field of View: 100 – 110 – This is a matter of preference, but around 100 should give the best balance between visibility and performance. Higher values make distant enemies smaller/harder to see.

– – This is a matter of preference, but around 100 should give the best balance between visibility and performance. Higher values make distant enemies smaller/harder to see. ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

3rd Person Field of View: 80-100

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person ADS Transition: Preference

Default Spectator Camera: Preference

How to get higher FPS in Warzone 2

To ensure the highest FPS possible in Warzone 2, make sure you adjust your display, quality and view settings as shown above.

While some of these settings you can tinker with to your preference, we’d recommend trying these settings first. If you’re not satisfied with the FPS you’re seeing there are a couple more things to do.

First, make sure your graphics card’s drivers are up to date, by using the official applications from either Nvidia or AMD.

Next, make sure you’re not running lots of applications in the background. Web browsers like Chrome for example can often take up CPU usage, causing your gameplay to be bottlenecked.

Finally, the most expensive but likely effective option is to buy a new graphics card. For that, check out our list of the best graphics cards here.

