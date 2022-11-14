Warzone 2 vehicles and gas stations: How to repair and refuel

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at [email protected]

Warzone 2’s vehicles are sure to be important when it comes to helping you outlast other players. Here’s every Warzone 2 vehicle, from ATVs to heavy choppers, and how to refuel at Warzone 2 Gas Stations.

Warzone 2 will finally arrive for all Call of Duty fans on November 16, bringing with it a whole host of new changes like AI-controller Blacksites, a new player count, and a new map in Al Mazrah.

As you’d expect, there are also plenty of new weapons from Modern Warfare 2 to test out, but you’ll also gain access to a whole host of new vehicles in Warzone 2.

If you’ve played Ground War in Modern Warfare 2, many are likely to be familiar, but below you’ll find the full list of Warzone 2 vehicles as per Activision’s blog post, as well as a primer for how Warzone 2 gas stations work.

We’ll update this page after launch with more information.

All Warzone 2 vehicles

ATV : Nimble three-seater with little protection.

: Nimble three-seater with little protection. UTV : All-terrain lightweight four-seater.

: All-terrain lightweight four-seater. Hatchback : Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection.

: Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection. SUV (Standard) : All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame.

: All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame. GMC Hummer EV : All-electric supertruck engineered for off-road.

: All-electric supertruck engineered for off-road. Cargo Truck : Large industrial vehicle with a flatbed.

: Large industrial vehicle with a flatbed. Light Helo : Twin-engine light helicopter for rapid traversal and combat support.

: Twin-engine light helicopter for rapid traversal and combat support. Heavy Chopper : Heavily armored search-and-rescue helicopter.

: Heavily armored search-and-rescue helicopter. RHIB : Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.

: Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces. Armored Patrol Boat: Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns.

Warzone 2 Gas Stations explained

To keep vehicles moving, you’ll need to find Warzone 2’s Gas Stations dotted around Al Masrah.

According to Activision, all vehicles (including the EV) will use fuel over time and once it’s gone, it’s gone. You can refuel in the following ways:

Gas Stations : You can repair your vehicles, including any tires that have been damaged, by driving to a Warzone 2 Gas Station.

: You can repair your vehicles, including any tires that have been damaged, by driving to a Warzone 2 Gas Station. Gas Cans: Gas Cans can be found throughout the map that add a chunk of gas to your vehicle’s tank.

Players can also repair tires when out in the world, but this will presumably leave you open to attack from enemies.