Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo event: Release date, challenges & rewards

The new Diabolical Camo event is set to land in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, featuring tricky challenges, and unique rewards for players to earn. So, here’s when it starts, what those challenges are, and what rewards you can expect.

The Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo event brings some brand new challenges for players to complete, allowing each soldier the chance to perfect their skills on all the weapon types in the game. On top of this, you can also expect to see a unique reward that’ll help show off your talent and set you aside from the rest.

Article continues after ad

So, when does the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo event start, what are the challenges you need to complete, and what are those rewards? Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

When does the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo event start?

The Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo event will begin at the start of Season 4 Reloaded so on July 12, 2023.

This event is a perfect way to show off your skills with all the weapons in the game, as well as introduce a new task to accompany all the elements being brought to both games during the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Article continues after ad

All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo challenges

Activision

The event comes with ten different challenges, each encompassing a different type of weapon, so you’ll likely need to step out of your comfort zone to grab the rewards.

Each challenge is listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots

Get 50 Operator headshots Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind

Get 25 Operator kills from behind SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills

Get 250 Operator kills Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone

Get 30 Operator kills while prone LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor

Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted

Get 30 Operator kills while mounted Sniper Rifles: Get 3 kills without dying 10 times

Get 3 kills without dying 10 times Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills

Get 50 enemy longshot kills Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills

Get 40 Operator kills Melee: Get 30 enemy kills

You don’t need to complete these in any particular order and ‘enemy’ also refers to AI Combatants, so you can do this in Invasion or DMZ too.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo rewards

Once you’ve completed these ten challenges, you’ll unlock your rewards which consist of:

Article continues after ad

A superbly diabolical universal camouflage

A Weapon Charm

The camouflage and charm can be used on whatever weapon you want so you get to rock your skills no matter your loadout.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Diabolical Camo event in MW2 and Warzone 2. While completing the challenges, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides:

How to get The Boys’ Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 | Best Warzone 2 loadouts | Best Warzone 2 PC settings for higher FPS | Best SMG loadouts Warzone 2 Best Sniper loadouts Warzone 2 | Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work? | How to check your KD and stats in Warzone 2