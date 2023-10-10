How to unlock Super Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Do you want to relive the original DOOM fantasy in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone? It seems, Infinity Ward is making that dream come true with the brand-new Super Shotgun.

Shotguns are exceptionally strong in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Weapons such as the Bryson 800, Lockwood 300, and their custom blueprints have been some of the most dominant weapons in the game.

As it happens, a brand new blueprint for the Lockwood 300, which is the Super Shotgun from DOOM has emerged as the new number one in town. Here is a guide on how to get it in the game.

Activision DOOM Tracer Pack costs 1,800 COD Points.

How to get Super Shotgun in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

The Super Shotgun is part of the DOOM Tracer bundle that was released in Modern Warfare 2 on October 10, 2023. The bundle costs 1,800 COD points and you can purchase it directly from the store.

Here are all the contents of the DOOM Tracer bundle:

Super Shotgun (Lockwood 300)

Chainsaw (Pickaxe)

DOOM GUY Gun Screen

DOOM Weapon Charm

Cacodemon Weapon Sticker

Slayer Weapon Sticker

DOOM Loading Screen

Gibs emblem

Healthy Mug Emblem

Lost Soul Emblem

POV Emblem

Additionally, the visual effects of the weapons intensify as you stack up your kill count. Therefore, the weapon blueprints are reactive in nature.

This Tracer pack packs both nostalgia as well as power. The Lockwood 300 is already a powerful weapon, but the Super Shotgun blueprint is on another level. The weapon has one-shot capability from quite a long-range, which makes it worthy enough for a top pick.

It does have a low fps animation, which has been done on purpose. However, if you are a player who loves to slay out in Shipment and Shoot house, this weapon is for you.

This concludes all you need to know about Super Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

