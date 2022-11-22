Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

For the first time in Warzone history, you can carry three weapons at once. However, it doesn’t allow you to do it right off the bat so, here’s a handy guide on how to have three weapons at once in Warzone 2.

While the original Warzone allowed players to carry two primary weapons, the Call of Duty BR sequel now allows you to carry three. This means it’s possible to keep one weapon in hand for every range of combat.

The process to do the same is fairly simple, thanks to the introduction of a new feature in Warzone 2, but you might be confused at first. So, If you’re wondering how to carry three weapons in Warzone 2, here is what you need to know.

Activision Carrying three weapons simultaneously can be useful for different scenarios.

How to carry three weapons in Warzone 2

In order to carry three weapons in Warzone 2, you’ll need either a medium or large backpack. Here are some of the best landing spots on Al Mazrah where you can maximize your chances of getting one of these backpacks.

Now that you’ve got your hands on a larger backpack, let’s take a look at how can store the weapon in it.

How to store the third weapon in Warzone 2

The way to store the third weapon in your medium or large backpack is by ‘stowing’ it. Once you are near enough to the weapon you want to store, don’t pick it up like normal, as this will swap it for the weapon you are carrying. Instead, press the button which shows “Hold to Stow”.

If you’re playing the game on a PC, the default way to stow items in your backpack is by holding the Tab key. Alongside BR, you can also store three weapons in the newly introduced mode, DMZ.

Best three-weapon combinations in Warzone 2

The best three-weapon combination for Warzone 2 is ideally an Assault Rifle for medium-range combat, an SMG for close-range combat, and a Sniper Rifle for long-range combat. In this way, you will not miss out on any opportunity of eliminating a player as their distance will not matter much.

Simply, open your backpack in a safe spot, and swap out your AR for the stowed sniper rifle, if you find yourself in a long range engagement. Then, you just need to keep your aim steady for the best results and a higher chance of cruising your way to victory.

Currently, TAQ-56, Fennec 45, and Victus XMR are some of the best meta weapons that are dominating in the early stages of Warzone 2. Our weapon tier list also lists the other weapons that are gaining popularity in the game at the moment.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can carry three weapons in Warzone 2. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

