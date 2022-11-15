Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

The SP-R 208 has always been a popular Marksman Rifle and considering its power, it can easily dominate the early Warzone 2 meta. So, here is the best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2 along with its ideal attachments and Perks.

Warzone 2 is finally upon us and is set to create a whole new battle royale experience for players worldwide. While there are a bunch of new features that have debuted with the sequel, it ultimately boils down to the fact of which gun you are using.

The SP-R 208 is one such weapon that’s quite popular in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. This Marksman Rifle has enough power to eliminate enemies from long ranges and can do the same in the sequel as well.

So, here’s our best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2 below, along with the ideal combination of attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel Optic : HMW-20 Optic

: HMW-20 Optic Stock : ZRL T70 Pad Extension

: ZRL T70 Pad Extension Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Since Warzone 2 is still in its early stages, knowing the foolproof meta loadout is a bit far off. However, considering the fact that SP-R 208 is mostly used for long-range gunfights in the game, a loadout providing adequate damage and bullet velocity would be ideal.

The first attachment we’re starting our best SP-R 208 loadout is with the ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle. It improves the rifle’s bullet velocity and damage range while suppressing the sound at the same time. This means opponents will have a hard time locating your position. Alongside that, the barrel we’ve chosen is the 12.5″ Carbon Barrel as it boosts movement speed and ADS speed.

While choosing Optics comes down to personal preference, we’ve opted for the HMW-20 Optic here. It gives you enough zoom while leaving a bit of headroom outside of the circumference of the scope to alert you of enemies. The ZRL T70 Pad Extension Stock helps to improve ADS and Sprint speeds, bringing it more in line with those fast sniper loadouts that were so popular in Warzone 1. Lastly, 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition helps bullets travel faster, meaning a little less measurement is needed to get those long-distance downs.

Activision Once you unlock Gunsmith, experiment with different loadouts for the best results.

Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2 : Bomb Squad

: Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost

: Ghost Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenades

When it comes to Perks in Warzone 2, we’d recommend equipping Overkill to bring along another primary weapon. The SP-R 208 is dominant at mid to long-range, so adding an Assault Rifle like the M4 will give you an edge in close to mid-range fights.

The next Perk we’d recommend is the Bomb Squad as it protects you from incoming explosives, which have always played a huge part in the CoD battle royale.

Fast Hands as the bonus Perk gives you the option to reload and switch between your two weapons quickly, similar to the ever-popular Amped from Warzone 1.

Ghost has been one of the meta Perks in the original Warzone and we’d recommend the same in Warzone 2 as well. This ultimate Perk makes you go unnoticed in the enemy’s radar and opens up possibilities of attacking from different angles.

The combination of Semtex and Flash Grenades will help you to relocate and disorientate players before you head to send them to Gulag.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock and use the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2, you’ll need to reach Rank 7. Try to survive for a prolonged period as it will reward you with enough XP to unlock the weapon in a couple of matches.

You may also unlock this weapon by playing a few multiplayer games in Modern Warfare 2 and reaching Rank 7. Either way, as it’s so early on, you shouldn’t have to wait long to get playing with the SP-R.

Best SP-R 208 alternatives in Warzone 2

Choosing the perfect long-range weapon may require a ton of experiments. So, if you feel the SP-R 208 isn’t working for you, you may opt to switch to the MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle.

However, if you want a weapon that provides more mobility, the EBR-14 could be the way to go.

