Best Victus XMR Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

After its introduction, the Victus XMR quickly emerged as a top Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle, so here is the best loadout to maximize its potential.

MW2 and WZ2 Season 1 introduced a new Sniper Rifle, the Victus XMR. Activision described the long-range weapon as a “hard-hitting, bolt action sniper rifle with .50 cal BMG ammunition.”

Sniper Rifles didn’t necessarily always dominate the original Warzone’s meta, but they had plenty of time under the sun as top-tier weapons. Warzone 2 is a much different ball game, with a faster TTK and less time to react as a Sniper user.

Al Mazrah offers plenty of great Sniping spots and sightlines, but up until Season 1, no Sniper Rifle was a one-shot kill to a fully armored player. The Victus XMR’s introduction changed everything, finally offering a one-shot kill Sniper Rifle.

Here’s the best loadout for the Victus XMR, including the attachments, Perk Package, and equipment to use.

Contents

Best Victus XMR Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

.50 Cal Explosive Stock: XRX Rise 50

For our loadout, we mainly focused on making the weapon capable of one-shotting enemies and increasing its damage range. Starting things off with the Mack 8 33.5 Super Barrel, which increases damage range and velocity.

Along the same lines, the .50 Cal Explosive Ammunition also increases the damage range, making it a one-shot headshot kill from range.

We can’t dump all of our resources into increasing the weapon’s damage range, so to help balance everything out, we recommend using the VLK LZR 7MW Laser and the SP-X 80 6.6x Optic to improve mobility.

Lastly, we opted to use the XRX Rise 50 Stock to give the Victus improved aiming stability to better lock onto enemies when aiming down sights. Aiming stability tends to be an issue for most MW2 weapons.

Activision The Victus XMR was added to Warzone 2 in the Season 1 Update.

Best Victus XMR Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

You would think we would choose the Recon Perk Package while using a Sniper Rifle, but having Overkill is essential for any Sniper Rifle loadout. It allows you to equip an SMG or AR to provide a short-range option when not holding a sniping angle.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and toss them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor, which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

We round off the setup with a Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing enclosed spaces.

How to unlock the Victus XMR in Warzone 2

The Victus XMR Sniper Rifle is unlocked by completing Sector A7 of the Season 1 Battle Pass, as the weapon is the High Value Target (HVT) of that area. Luckily, this is one of the free Sectors of the new Combat Map Battle Pass, so can get hold of the gun without purchasing the premium option.

Best Victus XMR alternatives in Warzone 2

We believe that the Victis XMR offers the best damage in the Sniper Rifle class, but if it’s not cutting things for you, we recommend trying the SPX-80.

Equipped with devastating damage as well as being simple to control, this sniper is a must-use gun for any sharpshooters out there.

