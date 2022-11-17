Best Fennec 45 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The Fennec 45 is top-tier at close-range in Warzone 2, capable of melting enemy health bars in milliseconds with a meta loadout.

While weapons like the RPK, EBR-14, and M4 thrive at long-range in Warzone 2, it’s the SMGs that are unrivaled at close quarters.

However, with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to find an SMG that fits your style of play and excels in the current meta.

Well, one that’s certainly standing out from the crowd in the early stages of Warzone 2 is the devastating Fennec 45.

Equipped with the best-in-class fire rate and a mind-blowing TTK, it’s a force to be reckoned with in Warzone with a top-tier loadout.

Contents

Best Fennec 45 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: ZLR 16.5″ Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5″ Ignition Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

For starters, you’ll want to equip the FTAC Castle Comp Muzzle and the ZLR 16.5″ Ignition Barrel. These two attachments significantly decrease the SMG’s recoil, increase hip fire accuracy, and enhance the gun’s bullet velocity.

Next up, utilize the VLK LZR 7MW laser to boost ADS speed so you can snap onto your opponents before they have a chance to fire back. Not only that, the laser improves sprint-to-fire speed for added mobility when making aggressive plays.

When it comes to picking an optic, it all comes down to preference but we do recommend the Cronen Mini Pro. The sight is top-tier for close-range gunfights and will ensure you land every single bullet on target.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Fennec Mag 45 so you never run out of bullets during a skirmish and can take out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Activison The Fennec 45 is built for close-quarter skirmishes.

Best Fennec 45 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Vanguard

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

For the Fennec 45’s perk package, we’ve opted for Vanguard as it matches perfectly with the SMG’s highly aggressive playstyle.

To kick off, it gives you access to Double Time which increases your tactical sprint duration by 50%, which absolutely essential when wielding an SMG. At medium range, the Fennec is often dominated by ARs, but at close quarters, the gun is unrivaled so having access to extra mobility to reposition is extremely useful.

There’s nothing worse than dying to a claymore or grenade in Warzone 2, and fortunately, Bomb Squad prevents this from happening as often, especially when you’re aggressively pushing an opponent’s position.

As for your bonus perk, you’ll have access to Resupply gives you an extra lethal and recharges your equipment. Finally, High Alert is a top-tier Ultimate with the Fennec as it notifies you of any pesky foes in the area and allows you to escape dangerous situations.

How to unlock the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2, you need to reach level 38 overall.

It’s worth noting you can do this in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, which will likely be quicker than doing it through BR matches.

Best Fennec 45 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Fennec 45’s fire rate is causing you to miss too many shots and you’re looking for a more classic SMG experience, then the Lachmann Sub is the perfect option.

Equipped with a powerful TTK and incredibly easy-to-use, check out our dedicated meta loadout if you want to test out this weapon in one of your matches.

