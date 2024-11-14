How to get Overkill in Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration

Following Black Ops 6’s long-awaited integration in with Warzone, Overkill is no longer applied by default, leaving many players wondering how to run two primary weapons.

The BO6 era of Warzone brings plenty of changes, including the new omnimovement system and a host of new guns to try. But it also comes with some fundament gameplay and loadout changes, one of which removes Overkill on all loadouts.

So, if you want to run two primary weapons in Battle Royale matches, here’s what you need to do.

How to use two primary weapons with Overkill

Overkill is now a Wildcard that must be manually applied to your loadout. However, you don’t unlock it until you reach Level 24, so there’s a little bit of grinding to be done in either BR or multiplayer before you can equip it.

Activision

After the Season 1 update, Warzone uses many of the same Perks and Wildcards as Black Ops 6. So, Overkill has been moved to a Wildcard just like in multiplayer, so players can only run it if they’re willing to sacrifice Gunfighter and the ability to use eight attachments.

Also, since the classic progression system has come to Warzone for the first time, you’ll lose Overkill every time you Prestige. But if you’re someone who can’t live without Overkill, you can always use one of your Prestige tokens to unlock it permanently.

Otherwise, you’ll have some tough calls to make when building your loadout. Do you want to equip two primary weapons for different situations, or do you stick with a Pistol in favor of more attachments with Gunfighter or a free UAV with Battle Ready?

While this may be frustrating for those who prefer to run a Sniper Rifle and an SMG to cover themselves at all ranges, it does encourage players to adapt their play style to fit the weapon they’re using.

With this in mind, be sure to check out the best weapons in Warzone, and all the weapon buffs and nerfs you need to know about going into Season 1.