Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass rewards & tiers

The launch of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 brings a revamped Battle Pass for players to work through. Check out all of the rewards and tiers in the Season 1 Battle Pass below.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is here, bringing the major batch of content to MW2 while giving players their first taste of the new CoD battle royale.

On top of all this, Season 1 also introduces the first new-look Battle Pass across both titles, giving players more than 100 rewards to unlock, from new weapons to Operators. The linear system from past seasons has been changed in the new games, with the devs opting for a ‘Combat Map’ layout where players can choose their own rewards.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass below, from the rewards on offer to the price.

Contents

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass: Price & bundles

The standard price of the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass is expected to be 1,000 CoD Points, the same as we saw in the original Warzone. The two games share progression, so purchasing the Battle Pass in MW2 will also unlock it in Warzone 2 and vice versa.

There will also likely be a more expensive option for 2,400 CoD Points, which comes with a handful of free Tier Skips, as well as Legendary Operator Skin.

However, we won’t have a clear picture of the pricing until the Season 1 Battle Pass goes live, we check back here to see the latest details.

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass: New weapons

The first season’s Battle Pass comes with two new weapons for players to unlock. The first of these is the Victus XMR, a deadly Sniper Rifle looking to dominate the long-range meta in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

Then, the second new weapon is the BAS-P, a fast-firing SMG that can shred enemies in close-quarters combat. Both of these new guns are among 20 free rewards that can be claimed on the Season 1 Battle Pass, but there’s no word yet on which tier or sector they are found in.

Two more guns will also be added later in Season 1 – the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles. However, these will be unlocked through challenges rather than the Battle Pass.

Full Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

The entire Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass doesn’t go live until the update is released on November 16, so we don’t the full slate of rewards just yet. As soon as we can access the Battle Pass in-game, we’ll update this section with a breakdown of every tier.

