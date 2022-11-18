Best landing spots on Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

With the launch of Warzone 2, players are all set to explore the vast new map of Al Mazrah. So, here are some of the best landing spots on the map to start things off on a positive note.

What Verdansk was to the original Warzone, Al Mazrah is the same for the sequel. This new map, a city based in the fictional Republic of Adal in Western Asia, is divided into six sectors. These sectors are subdivided into several points of interest where players can drop and get the action started.

All these sectors vary in size, making the map quite versatile with locations featuring industrial areas, urban areas, and a lot more. This means some of these areas are filled with enough loot (both ground and from crates) to send your enemies to the new Gulag.

Article continues after ad

With that said, here is a complete breakdown of some of the best landing spots on Al-Mazrah in Warzone 2.

Contents

Activision Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map features several classic CoD maps as POIs.

Best landing spots on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2

Al Mazrah has 18 significant points of interest in Warzone 2. Some of these POIs are a lot more open-spaced while the others are mostly enclosed. Unlike other BR games, the plane’s path doesn’t matter much in Warzone as you can easily cover a long distance with some parachute maneuvering.

As we said earlier, all these locations have varied sizes and terrains with an aim to make matches even more exciting. So, here are some of the best landing spots on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2:

Article continues after ad

Ahkdar Village

Activision This is a quite dense location in Al Mazrah.

Ahkdar Village is located in the southeastern part of Al Mazrah. The location is quite dense which means you have a strong possibility of getting good weapons and tools right at the start. Since it’s one of the densest places, expect a ton of enemies to be dropping there, especially if the plane decides to start from the South.

Fights are going to be intense and if you’re looking to warm up with some early-game kills, then this location might just be for you.

Al Mazrah City

Activision This is the largest location on the map.

Al Mazrah City, the heart of the map, is another great option to land in Warzone 2. Located in the northeastern part, the City is the biggest location in Al Mazrah.

Article continues after ad

Being a metro region, structures are available in plenty which means you have the opportunity to get the best loot from here. Many Orange Supply Boxes are present in this part of the city and give you enough cash to buy loadout weapons and other tools & equipment.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hydroelectric

Activision Hydroelectric has a mix of historical landmarks.

Moving on from Al Mazrah City, we now land on the center of the map and the third-best landing spot, i.e. Hydroelectric. A river separates this location into two parts with almost an equal number of buildings on both sides.

You have a couple of options in your hand after dropping on this location — play for late game, or get good loot and move to a different location for kills. Being located right at the center, expect enemies to push from all sides of the map as the split circles come into play.

Article continues after ad

Rohan Oil

Activision This location is the economic gemstone of Al Mazrah.

Rohan Oil is located in the northwestern part of Al Mazrah and is way more open when compared to the other locations we mentioned above. This place can be a good starting point for you to collect loot and prepare for the mid and end games.

While it is possible to find good loot, also expect the enemy teams would be able to easily spot you and vice versa. A Stronghold is also present in this location and if cleared successfully, you can get your hands on your best Warzone 2 loadout.

Sawah Village

Activision Sawah Village has suffered due to rising sea levels,

And last but not the least, Sawah Village is the fifth-best landing spot on our list. The majority of the location is under the water and movement is not as fast as compared to the other locations we mentioned above.

Article continues after ad

Spotting enemies might be a tad bit difficult here but loot is available in plenty. If you’re lucky, your team may even go unnoticed and fight for the late games from here.

So, there you have it — those are some of the best landing spots on the Warzone 2 Al Mazrah map. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

Best FSS Hurricane Warzone 2 loadout | Best Lachmann 556 Warzone 2 loadout | All new Warzone 2 features explained | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 | Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM?