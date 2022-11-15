Best TAQ-56 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The TAQ-56 or Scar is a deadly AR in MW2 and it’s set to be an extremely strong pick in Warzone 2, but you’ll need a top-tier loadout to maximize its strength.

Warzone 2 is here and it’s introduced a new interrogation system, loadout drops, Strongholds, and of course the impressive Al Mazrah map.

Despite this, the main priority for players is choosing the perfect weapon and setup to dominate their opponents on the battlefield.

Well, if you’re looking for firepower, steady recoil control, and a solid amount of mobility, it’s time you picked up the classic TAQ-56, otherwise known as the Scar.

However, to achieve its full potential, the TAQ-56 needs the best attachments equipped and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best TAQ-56 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

As Warzone 2 has only just arrived, it’s impossible to pin down the perfect meta build just yet. However, based on our experience, the TAQ-56 is best suited when a loadout boosts its bullet velocity damage and recoil control, so we’ve done exactly that.

Kick off your build with the Echoless-80 and the 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel, these will significantly increase the TAQ-56’s damage range and bullet velocity. As a result, you’ll be able to melt opponents at medium range with ease, and the added sound suppression from the muzzle is a huge bonus.

Following that, equip the FFS Combat Grip and the FSS Sharkfin 90, to increase the overall stability of the weapon. This enhanced recoil control will make landing all of your bullets on foes incredibly simple, especially when utilizing the TAQ-56’s clean iron sight.

Finally, round off the loadout with the 60 Round Mag to ensure you never run out of ammo and can wipe out an entire squad without having to reload.

Activison The TAQ-56 is lethal at medium range.

Best TAQ-56 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenades

While the correct attachments on a weapon are key, so are your choice of perks as they offer distinct advantages while navigating Al Mazrah.

For starters, Overkill is a solid choice in Warzone 2 as the ability to wield a second primary immediately adds more versatility to your loadout. Whether you run an aggressive SMG or a sniper to pick off opponents from afar, both would elevate your class to the next level.

Next, we recommend using Scavenger so you never run out of ammo on the battlefield or during an intense skirmish, and finally, Fast Hands, which pairs perfectly with Overkill, making it easy to switch guns in no time.

When it comes to the Ultimate Perk, Ghost will always be meta, as it keeps you off enemy radars making you extremely difficult to pin down.

Finally round off the setup with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing encloses spaces.

How to unlock the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2

The TAQ-56 can be unlocked in Warzone 2 by reaching level 19, so it shouldn’t take you long at all to get your hands on the powerful AR.

It’s worth noting you can do this in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, which will likely be quicker than doing it through BR matches.

Best TAQ-56 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the TAQ-56 doesn’t fit your style of play, consider checking out the M4, another devastatingly powerful AR to dominate your foes on Al Mazrah.

We’ve even laid out a guide for the best attachments, setup, and perks for the M4 in Warzone 2, so check it out here.

That’s all for our TAQ-56 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?