How to unlock Nikita AVT Assault Rifle in Warzone & Vanguard Season 3

The Nikita AVT Assault Rifle will be arriving in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 3 update on April 27, so it’s key that you know exactly how to unlock it as soon as it’s released.

The major Warzone & Vanguard Season 3 update, otherwise known as Classified Arms, is just around the corner and players are gearing up for all the new content that’s scheduled to arrive in-game.

Kicking off on April 27, the patch will introduce new POIs, operators, and of course an array of unique weapons to customize and experiment with.

While players are excited about the new M1916 Marksman Rifle, it’s the Nikita AVT Assault Rifle that’s getting most of the attention from the community.

However, with plenty of competition in the AR slot from the likes of the Cooper Carbine and STG44, how will the Nikita AVT match up?

How to unlock Nikita AVT in Warzone & Vanguard

In order to unlock the Nikita AVT in both Warzone and Vanguard, it’s likely you’ll need to reach either tier 15 or 31 of the Battle Pass.

Although the specific tier hasn’t been confirmed by the devs just yet, the estimates above would follow a similar structure to the past with previous new weapons.

It’s worth noting that as the new AR is free, you won’t need to buy the premium Battle Pass to unlock it, you’ll just need to earn enough XP to hit the required level.

If you’d prefer to unlock the Nikita AVT instantly, you can always purchase one of its blueprints from the store on April 27, but this will cost you CP.

Unlike a lot of the ARs in Warzone and Vanguard, the Nikita AVT is more of a mid-range option that performs similar to an SMG.

With an incredibly high rate of fire, it may take users a while to get used to the gun’s heavy recoil, but those who fully master its kickback will certainly be rewarded.

For now, it’s just a case of waiting until April 27 and seeing how the Nikita performs on both Rebirth Island and Caldera.