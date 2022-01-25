When does Iron Trials ’84 return in Warzone?

When is the Iron Trials ‘84 playlist coming back to Warzone? While the intense CoD battle royale variant hasn’t been seen since Season 6, here’s what we know about a potential return.

As Iron Trials came into effect in Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded patch, it arrived with little fanfare. Though as the weeks went by and players acclimated to health changes, a higher TTK, and a more competitive ruleset, it quickly became one of the most popular playlists.

With everything from loot adjustments to different Gulag systems, Iron Trials grew to be a big hit among casual players and experienced pros alike. We even saw some high-stakes tournaments adopting the ruleset early into its time in Verdansk.

Given its popularity, many are often wondering when Iron Trials will be back in Warzone. Although we haven’t seen it since Caldera took over in the Season 1 patch, here’s what we know about a future return for Iron Trials.

When is Iron Trials ‘84 coming back to Warzone?

There’s currently no indication of when Iron Trials will return to Warzone, if it ever comes back at all.

The last time we saw Iron Trials in Warzone was the week of October 21, 2021. This final week came days prior to Warzone’s Pacific shift with the introduction of Caldera in Season 1.

While new playlists have come and gone in the months since, we haven’t seen Iron Trials again. Moreover, the developers haven’t so much as acknowledged the playlist since Warzone’s major transition.

There’s no telling how the mode would feel on the more open Caldera battlefield compared to Verdansk. We also don’t know for certain whether new features like planes or explosive barrels would be disabled for the competitive variant.

With Warzone Season 2 facing delays due to overwhelming bugs and stability issues, this could be a likely reason why Iron Trials hasn’t yet returned. When Warzone is functioning as intended, perhaps there’s a chance we see the popular mode right back into the mix.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on Iron Trials emerge.