Best Armaguerra 43 CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded is here and players have a brand new, fast-firing SMG to get to grips with in multiplayer. Don’t worry, though, we’ve put together the best Vanguard Armaguerra 43 loadout to make the most of this exciting new weapon.

The SMG meta in CoD Vanguard has remained fairly steady in recent weeks. The MP40 has been the top-dog ever since the game launched in November 2021, and the Welgun, which came at the halfway point in Season 1, has become the main contender to the crown.

Following the start of Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded, a new player has entered the game, and it’s vying to become the strongest in the category. The Armaguerra 43 has the fastest fire rate of any weapon in its class, making it perfect for close-range combat.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to run this SMG in your next game of multiplayer, check out our best Armaguerra 43 loadout for Vanguard.

Contents

Best Armaguerra 43 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 550mm 03P

Imerito 550mm 03P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

As we mentioned earlier, the Armaguerra 43 has a blistering fire rate and an impressive TTK. So our setup is geared around keeping its recoil under control and making sure those first shots land every time.

We start with the Recoil Booster, which further increases the rate of fire at the expense of some accuracy, making the SMG utterly devastating at close range. Next up, we went for the Imerito 550mm 03P Barrel, which gives adds a great deal of recoil control, and makes the sway less noticeable.

Advertisement

The Carver Foregrip also helps with keeping the recoil in check and paired with the Imerito TA Skeletal Stock it turns the Armaguerra into a no recoil monster. We decided on a simple Slate Reflector for our optic, but feel free to swap this for whichever sight you feel comfortable with.

Then, our loadout uses 9mm 60 Round Mags. This new weapon chews through ammo at a stunning rate, so the extra capacity is vital. We stocked them with Lengthened ammo to boost the bullet velocity and reduce the TTK even further.

For the Rear Grip, we opted for the Fabric Grip, as this speeds up the ADS and helps you hit your first shots with more accuracy. We round out the loadout with Fully Loaded and Sleight of Hand, to ensure the gun always has plenty of rounds left, and to make reloading a breeze.

Advertisement

Best Armaguerra 43 Vanguard class

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Piercing Vision Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Ghost is still one of the most effective Perks in CoD Vanguard, and the ability to hide from enemy UAVs is just as useful with the Armaguerra as it is with any other weapon.

Piercing Vision lets you see enemies through walls once you hit them with a few bullets, making it perfect for clearing out a room of enemies. Meanwhile, Double Time lets you dart around the map with extra Tactical Sprint time, allowing you to get up close and personal with the rival team.

In terms of Equipment, we kept things simple with a Frag Grenade as the Lethal, paired with Stun Grenades as the Tactical. Stuns are an ideal way to get the drop on unsuspecting enemies, simply throw one into a crowded room then run in and clear it out.

Advertisement

How to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in CoD Vanguard

Players can unlock the new SMG by completing a challenge in-game. All you have to do to get your hands on the Armaguerra 43 in Vanguard is score 10 hipfire kills in a single match 15 times.

Read More: All Rebirth Island map changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

This may seem like a lot of kills to secure without aiming, but it should be fairly straightforward on close-range maps like Shipment or Das Haus. We recommend equipping another fast-firing SMG to get the job done.

Alternatives to Armaguerra 43 Vanguard loadout

If you’re looking for something with a similarly rapid-fire rate, the PPSH-41 is the best bet. It absolutely shreds at close range, and can its wild recoil can be curbed by equipping the right attachments.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD Vanguard players slam Sledgehammer over lack of regular updates to fix bugs

Alternatively, it’s worth trying the other meta SMGs that are dominating multiplayer right now. The MP40 remains top of its class, and the Welgun’s impressive mobility and damage make it ideal for rushing.

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about how to make the most of the new Armaguerra 43 SMG in CoD Vanguard. For more helpful guides, check out some of our other Call of Duty loadouts:

Best streamer loadouts | Most popular Warzone weapons| MAC-10 loadout | FFAR Warzone class | Top class setups and best weapons | 10 best Warzone players | Automaton loadout | Best BAR Vanguard loadout |