Best CoD Vanguard FOV settings for PC, PlayStation, Xbox

The best CoD Vanguard FOV settings will give you a huge advantage on both PC and console, but what settings should you use?

Choosing the best FOV settings in Vanguard is incredibly important. Not only does it enable you to see more of the map, but it can also help reduce visual weapon recoil. Unlike past Call of Duty titles, Vanguard allows both PC and console players to adjust their FOV to whatever they like.

Of course, finding the best Vanguard FOV settings can take some time. This is especially true if you’re used to the default options present in Warzone and Cold War. Whether you’re looking to increase your KD or just want to get a competitive advantage, then our best Vanguard FOV settings have you covered.

Best CoD Vanguard FOV settings

The best Vanguard FOV settings sit around the 100 to 105 mark. While this comes down to personal preference, these settings offer the biggest advantage without negatively impacting gameplay.

Having a FOV of 100 will greatly increase the amount you can see, while also not dramatically impacting the overall distance of your gun when aiming down sight. After all, being able to see your enemies clearly is incredibly important in any FPS game.

Have a play around with Vanguard’s FOV settings and try to acclimate yourself with anything around 100-105. It may take some getting used to at first, but these are the best Vanguard FOV settings for competitive gameplay.

How to change CoD Vanguard FOV settings

In order to change your FOV in Vanguard, you’ll first need to load into the game’s lobby screen. Once you’ve done that, follow the instructions below:

Click on the Settings button (bottom left of the screen).

Select Graphics from the menu tab.

Scroll down to Display.

Simply adjust the bar to whatever level you want.

What is CoD Vanguard FOV?

Field of view, also known as FOV is a setting that determines how much of the game you see on your screen. A lower FOV means you’ll see less, while a higher field of view means you’ll see more.

Bumping up Vanguard’s FOV settings to 120 may seem like a good idea, but this can greatly impair your vision and even obscure certain in-game objects. As a result, finding the best FOV settings in Vanguard is incredibly important.

