Best controller settings for CoD Vanguard: Aim assist, sensitivity & more

Call of Duty: Vanguard has officially launched, and CoD players are getting to grips with the game, how it plays and all of the new features. Controller players have the task of finding the best settings to improve their game, but this guide should make things a little easier.

Whether you’ve been playing Call of Duty for two years or 10 years, it’s almost impossible to find your optimal controller settings straight away.

The sensitivity you used last year will feel slightly off, the new aim assist settings not quite snapping how you’re used to.

While this largely comes down to personal preference, these Vanguard controller settings are a great way to immediately hit the ground running in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Best CoD: Vanguard controller settings

Vanguard’s controller settings are filtered into two key sub-sections: controller and gameplay. Here are the best settings to get started under each section.

Controller

Basic Controls

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

6 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

6 Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier : 1.00

: 1.00 Air Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Button Layout Preset: Default

Default Vertical Aim (on foot): Standard

Standard Vertical Aim (ground vehicles): Standard

Standard Vertical Aim (air vehicles): Standard

Standard Aim Response Curve Type: Standard/Dynamic

Standard/Dynamic Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Off Weapon Fire Threshold: Off

Advanced controls

ADS Sens. Transition Timing: Instant

Instant ADS Sens. Multiplier (Steady Aim): 1.00

1.00 Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Orientation: Up

Up ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off L2 Button min. Input deadzone: 13

13 R2 Button min. Input deadzone: 13

13 Left stick min. Input deadzone: 8 (increase if you get stick drift)

8 (increase if you get stick drift) Right stick min. Input deadzone: 8 (increase if you get stick drift)

8 (increase if you get stick drift) Left stick max. Input deadzone: 99

99 Right stick max. Input deadzone: 99

Gameplay

Weapons & Equipment

Target Aim Assist: On

On ADS Aim Assist: On

On Weapon Mount Activation: Double Tap ADS

Double Tap ADS Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

On Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Blind Fire: On

Movement

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial Grounded Mantle: Off Auto. Ground Mantle: Off

Partial Mantle Stance Queueing: On

On Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Sprint Cancels Reload: Off

Off Sprinting Door Bash: Off

Action Behavior

Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap ADS Behavior: Hold

Hold Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Steady Aim Behavior: Hold

Hold Auto. Weapon Fire Behavior: Hold

Hold Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload

Tap to Reload Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle

Obviously, many of these settings come entirely down to personal preference. You might want to look into the individual ADS settings for each scope, or play with different Aim Assist types, to find what really works best for you.

Now that you have the best Vanguard controller settings, it’s time to get the practice in – especially with the Warzone integration arriving on December 2.