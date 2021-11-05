Best controller settings for CoD Vanguard: Aim assist, sensitivity & more

Call of Duty: Vanguard has officially launched, and CoD players are getting to grips with the game, how it plays and all of the new features. Controller players have the task of finding the best settings to improve their game, but this guide should make things a little easier.
Whether you’ve been playing Call of Duty for two years or 10 years, it’s almost impossible to find your optimal controller settings straight away.
The sensitivity you used last year will feel slightly off, the new aim assist settings not quite snapping how you’re used to.
While this largely comes down to personal preference, these Vanguard controller settings are a great way to immediately hit the ground running in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Best CoD: Vanguard controller settings
Vanguard’s controller settings are filtered into two key sub-sections: controller and gameplay. Here are the best settings to get started under each section.
Controller
Basic Controls
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- Air Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90
- Button Layout Preset: Default
- Vertical Aim (on foot): Standard
- Vertical Aim (ground vehicles): Standard
- Vertical Aim (air vehicles): Standard
- Aim Response Curve Type: Standard/Dynamic
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
- Weapon Fire Threshold: Off
Advanced controls
- ADS Sens. Transition Timing: Instant
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (Steady Aim): 1.00
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Orientation: Up
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- L2 Button min. Input deadzone: 13
- R2 Button min. Input deadzone: 13
- Left stick min. Input deadzone: 8 (increase if you get stick drift)
- Right stick min. Input deadzone: 8 (increase if you get stick drift)
- Left stick max. Input deadzone: 99
- Right stick max. Input deadzone: 99
Gameplay
Weapons & Equipment
- Target Aim Assist: On
- ADS Aim Assist: On
- Weapon Mount Activation: Double Tap ADS
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Blind Fire: On
Movement
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
- Grounded Mantle: Off
- Auto. Ground Mantle: Off
- Mantle Stance Queueing: On
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Sprint Cancels Reload: Off
- Sprinting Door Bash: Off
Action Behavior
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- ADS Behavior: Hold
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Steady Aim Behavior: Hold
- Auto. Weapon Fire Behavior: Hold
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload
- Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle
Obviously, many of these settings come entirely down to personal preference. You might want to look into the individual ADS settings for each scope, or play with different Aim Assist types, to find what really works best for you.
Now that you have the best Vanguard controller settings, it’s time to get the practice in – especially with the Warzone integration arriving on December 2.