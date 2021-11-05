How to unlock Vanguard’s Gold, Diamond and Atomic Mastery camos

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Gold, Diamond, and Atomic weapon camos all require different methods to unlock, with increasing difficulty. Find out how you can add all of them to your loadouts.

Unlocking weapon camos in CoD Vanguard can take some time, especially if you’re looking to snag the Gold, Diamond, and Atomic weapon skins. For many CoD players, weapon camos offer a way to show off your skills and favorite weapons. Not only do the Vanguard weapon camos look incredibly stylish, but they also give your guns added flair.

Like previous CoD games, Vanguard’s weapon camos all have different requirements that need to be met in order to unlock them. Whether you’re looking to grab Gold camo for all of your favorite Vanguard weapons or just want to get your hands on the new Atomic camo, then we have you covered.

How to unlock Gold camo in CoD Vanguard

In order to unlock Gold camo in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to complete all 10 Weapon Camo Challenges for any weapon in the game. These challenges revolve around wracking up a certain amount of kills and using specific attachments.

Getting Gold camo in CoD Vanguard is pretty easy and doesn’t take that long, especially if you’re playing on the game’s TDM game modes. Once you’ve completed all the required Gold weapon challenges, you will be rewarded with a shiny Gold weapon skin for your weapon.

How to unlock Diamond camo in CoD Vanguard

To unlock Diamond camo in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to get Gold camo for every gun in a specific weapon class. For example, if you want to unlock the Diamond MP40, you’ll need to unlock the Gold camo for all six SMGs.

This can take a long time but it is necessary if you wish to give your favorite weapon a glistening glow up.

How to unlock Atomic camo in CoD Vanguard

If you want to unlock the Atomic camo in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to unlock Diamond camo on every single weapon class in the game. This means you’ll even need to grind out camos for the game’s pistols and explosive launchers.

It’s certainly a tricky task and one that will likely take a long time to achieve, particularly when Vanguard’s secondary weapons are rather lacking in damage. However, for those that wish to unlock the new Atomic camo in Vanguard, the grind is a necessary process — and the reward is certainly a beautiful one.

Now that you know how to unlock the Gold, Diamond, and Atomic camos in CoD Vanguard, you'll be able to give your favorite guns some added style.

