Best STG44 MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks, more

The STG44 is the new king of accuracy in MW3, having the potential to become powerful yet also extremely easy to use with the right loadout.

Looking to introduce a new twist to an almost century-old gun, Sledgehammer Games has modernized the STG44, bringing a classic into the 21st century. This iconic assault rifle has a long history of being powerful in Call of Duty, and Modern Warfare 3’s rendition is no exception.

It offers a fairly competitive TTK at close range while also being one of the fastest-killing weapons at both medium and long range. This naturally makes the STG44 dominant in large-scale modes like Ground War and Invasion, but the historic AR is very much competitive in regular 6v6 too.

Article continues after ad

While the STG44’s strengths may lend themselves more to Warzone, there’s no doubt that Modern Warfare 3’s latest assault rifle is still one of the best weapons the game has to offer.

Article continues after ad

Best STG44 MW3 loadout

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: Factory Short Barrel

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: DR79 Combo Stock

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Dexerto

To take advantage of the STG44’s incredible damage range, lowering its recoil is a must. There are a range of attachments that do this, but the Quartermaster Suppressor is the best as it also suppresses outgoing fire. Combine that with the DR79 Combo Stock for an extremely accurate assault rifle that is laser-accurate at any range.

Article continues after ad

While these attachments make the AR very accurate, they also reduce its handling. Unlike in Warzone, an assault rifle with slow handling isn’t viable in 6v6, so you’ll need to balance this out with the Factory Short Barrel. While this barrel slightly reduces range and recoil control, the benefits to key mobility and handling stats like ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and sprint speed greatly outweigh the cons.

You can further improve the STG44’s handling by equipping the DR-6 Handstop. This meta underbarrel improves a range of mobility and handling stats to make the WW2 AR feel much more snappy and responsive.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Last but certainly not least is the JAK Glassless Optic, which remains the best optic in Modern Warfare 3 to this day. Not only does it provide great sights that make it easier to spot enemies, but it’s also one of the very few optics that boosts firing aim stability.

Best STG44 class: Perks and Equipment

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Boots: Covert Sneakers

Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Field Upgrade: Portable Radar

Lethal: Sticky Grenade

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Dexerto

The Gunner Vest is the best vest to use with the STG44, as it gives you more ammo and improves reload speed. Best of all, it lets you use a second primary weapon, with a dominant close-range option like the WSP Swarm being an ideal choice to fill this slot.

Article continues after ad

Most of the time, you’ll be playing slower with the STG44, trying to take advantage of its great range. For this, the Marksman Gloves are ideal, as they reduce idle sway and flinch, making it easier to land shots from a distance. The Portable Radar is also useful for this playstyle as it scans a chosen area for enemies, making it much harder for them to flank you without drawing attention.

Article continues after ad

You can’t always just sit around, though. There will be times when aggression is preferred, a playstyle that is greatly aided by Covert Sneakers and Ghost T/V Camo. When coupled with a suppressor, these perks make you practically invisible, hiding you from the enemy’s radar at all times and silencing your footsteps.

Article continues after ad

As for tactical equipment, a Stun Grenade is as reliable as ever for immobilizing enemies and making them easy to beat. Similarly, a Sticky Grenade can be used to pressure enemies out of cover, lowering their health and leaving them vulnerable. With an accurate enough throw, you can even hit them directly and walk away, knowing all too well they don’t have long to live.

How to unlock the STG44

The STG44 can be unlocked by completing Sector 7 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. Alternatively, extracting the new SMG in Zombies will also unlock it, which is the fastest method if someone is willing to drop it for you.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best STG44 alternative in MW3

Dexerto

If high-accuracy assault rifles are your thing, the MCW has been dominating that category since day one. The STG44 gives the veteran a run for its money, but you can’t go wrong with a gun that has dominated the pro scene since launch.

Some other top-tier assault rifles include the BP50, MTZ-556, and SVA 545. All of these play a key role in MW3’s meta and are amongst the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3’s gun list.