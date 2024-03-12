Fan-favorite MW2 SMG dominates again in Modern Warfare 3 after buff

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most popular weapons is a top option for Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer modes, but it’s being overlooked right now.

The carry-forward aspect of Modern Warfare 3 has, at times, divided opinion. When the newest CoD title first launched, players were happy to be still able to use their favorite skins from MW2.

On the weapons front, however, the older guns fell behind their newer counterparts. At one point, players claimed that some were “unusable” compared to MW3 options, and that was all to do with the TTK changes in the new game.

Players have continued to complain about the usability of MW2 weapons in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, urging the devs to buff a few of them. However, CoD guru WhosImmortal is optimistic for a few of them.

Best Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

In his March 10 video, the CoD expert highlighted the Lachmann Sub as one of the best guns in multiplayer despite the fact MW2 guns aren’t typically as powerful as their MW3 counterparts.

“It’s not often we get to talk about them (MW2 guns) this year, they’re obsolete in so many ways, but they ended up buffing the MP5 – the Lachmann Sub – in Season 2 Reloaded and it’s feeling good,” the YouTuber said. “In multiplayer, where the TTK is already fast, you could get away with using it but now it’s actually really competitive.”

WhosImmortal noted that many of the Modern Warfare 2 attachments don’t compliment the SMG’s power, so it’s built without a stock or rear grip. There is, of course, a laser and extended magazine, though.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensator

: ZEHMN35 Compensator Barrel : L38 Falcon 226mm

: L38 Falcon 226mm Underbarrel : OR-6 Handstop

: OR-6 Handstop Laser : Kimura RYL33 Laser

: Kimura RYL33 Laser Magazine: 40-round mag

Timestamp of 8:47

As per WZRanked stats, the Lachmann is still being overlooked a fair bit and hasn’t ticked up in interest all that much since being buffed.

It could very well become popular again at some point, but for now, it’s likely still going to be ignored for options from MW3.