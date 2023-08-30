Best Lachmann Shroud Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Warzone’s short-range meta is wide open in Season 5 Reloaded, and the Lachmann Shroud throws a wrench in proceedings. We’ve put together the best Lachman Shroud loadout in Warzone to maximize the new SMG’s potential.

In the Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, The Warzone devs claimed: “The submachine gun category is very healthy, with a staggering six SMGS falling within a 10-percentage point difference in kill-death ratio at the highest skill levels.”

The devs also surprisingly admitted that the PDSW 528 may be the best among all of them. You wouldn’t be able to guess that based on popularity rankings. According to WZRanked, the Lachmann Sub leads all weapons with an 18% pick rate. And the ISO 45 ranks third at 8.7%.

It’s reassuring to know players have a wide range of SMGs to choose from, and Season 5 Reloaded adds another option to the mix. Here is everything you need to know about the Lachmann Shroud.

Activision The Lachmann Shroud provides a unique alternative to the Lachmann Sub.

Contents

Best Lachmann Shroud Warzone loadout

Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (-0.28, -29.59)

VLK LZR 7MW (-0.28, -29.59) Stock: FT Mobile Stock (-2.08, -1.25)

FT Mobile Stock (-2.08, -1.25) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG (-0.52, -0.22)

Lachmann TCG (-0.52, -0.22) Ammunition: 9MM Sub OP (+0.38, +4.50)

9MM Sub OP (+0.38, +4.50) Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Infinity Ward described the Lachmann Shroud as a “stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun” that “features burst and semi-auto fire modes which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to mid-range.”

It’s important to note that this SMG only features burst and semi-auto fire modes. So, this is far from a traditional short-range weapon. It may be awkward at first trying to use a burst fire weapon up close and personal, but players will eventually realize the potential.

Best Lachmann Shroud Warzone class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing knife

Throwing knife Tactical Equipment: Smoke grenade

Double Time makes it easier to traverse freely, improving the duration of your tactical sprint. Next, we recommend using Overkill to pair the SMG with a meta long-range weapon such as the Kastov 762 or Cronen Squall.

Resupply will come in handy over the duration of a long Warzone 2 match, as you start with an additional Lethal and equipment recharges over 30 seconds. Finally, High Alert may save your life on one or two occasions, as vision pulses alert you when an enemy spots you.

To round off the setup, we recommend using throwing knives to finish off downed enemies or take down multiple enemies at once without wasting ammo. And finally, smoke grenades are great for fleeing a gunfight or rotating in the final few circles.

How to unlock the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2

To unlock the Lachmann Shroud, players must complete all four initial Sector E0 challenges in the Battle Pass and get 30 operator hip-fire kills with SMGs.

Best Lachmann Shroud alternatives in Warzone 2

As alluded to earlier, if the Lachmann Shroud isn’t quite your cup of tea, plenty of other viable SMGs exist. Data sites have yet to reveal statistics after the Season 5 Reloaded update, but the devs must have hyped up the PDSW 528 for a reason.

So, considering those words, we recommend giving the PDSW a chance after the mid-season update.

