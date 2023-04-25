Warzone 2 expert reveals perfect Lachmann Sub loadout for Ranked mode

FaZe Booya revealed his Lachmann Sub loadout for the World Series of Warzone, barring any mid-season nerf.

Warzone 2 finally receives a ranked mode at some point during Season 3. Treyarch and Raven Software teamed up to develop the game mode. Community members praised Treyarch for its work on MW2 Ranked Play, and WZ2 will use a similar Top 250 system.

Activision also announced a return of the World Series of Warzone. Trios from all over the world will compete for a chance to take home a lion’s share of the $1.2 million prize pool. The WSOW will use Warzone Ranked competitive settings, restricting certain elements that are in the standard battle royale experience.

In preparation for the first stage of qualifiers on April 28, FaZe Booya revealed a Lachmann Sub loadout he expects most pros will use in the WSOW and in ranked.

FaZe Booya explains why the Lachmann Sub is a must-use SMG

According to WZRanked, the Vaznev-9K has a higher pick rate than the Lachmann Sub. Despite being less popular, Booya argued that most pros will likely use the Lachmann Sub in Qualifer matches.

“This is what we are using in Al Mazrah. Many of the high-level pros are all using the same MP5 build.”

Booyah believes that the ISO Hemlock should be the preferred long-range option and that the Lachmann Sub acts as a perfect secondary weapon.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout for Warzone 2 Ranked

Here is Booya’s go-to Lachmann Sub loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM (+0.50, +0.40)

L38 Falcon 226MM (+0.50, +0.40) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (-.50, +51.00)

VLK LZR 7MW (-.50, +51.00) Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factor Stock (-4.00, -2.40)

Meer Recoil-56 Factor Stock (-4.00, -2.40) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG (-1.00, -0.45)

Lachmann TCG (-1.00, -0.45) Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Activision did not reveal a release date for Ranked mode. Based on the Battle Pass, we expect the mid-season update to happen on either May 17 or May 24.

The Lachmann Sub could potentially get nerfed as part of the update, but as of now, Booya believes that this is the best-close range option for competitive action.