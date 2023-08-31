Best Lachmann Shroud Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The Lachmann Shroud is here offering something fresh to the multiplayer meta being MW2’s first three-round burst SMG. To help you get the most out of this submachine gun we’ve put together this best Lachmann Shroud loadout guide for Modern Warfare 2.

Introduced in Season 5 Reloaded, the Lachmann Shroud is a 9mm integrally suppressed submachine gun roughly based on the MP5-SD. However, unlike its real-world counterpart the Shroud can only utilize burst-fire or semi-auto fire.

Article continues after ad

At its core, the Shroud is extremely similar to the existing Lachmann Sub. Both are based on MP5s and have comparable stats and performance across various categories. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing though given that the Lachmann Sub is widely regarded as one of MW2’s strongest guns.

Article continues after ad

To get the most out of the Lachmann Shroud you’ll want to have the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout possible for multiplayer, and thankfully we’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Best Lachmann Shroud MW2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 170mm Grapple VI

170mm Grapple VI Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The Lachmann Shroud works best when built as an SMG/AR hybrid as it offers a nice balance of mobility, handling, and effective range. This lets it excel in a variety of gunfights and make the most of its highly accurate burst fire.

To enable this we recommend using the 170mm Grapple VI barrel which increases muzzle velocity, damage range, and recoil while hurting ADS time and mobility. To offset these downsides it’s best to use the VLK LZR 7mW which keeps the Shroud feeling snappy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A mobility laser partners well with the FT Mobile Stock which improves mobility and ADS time while having relatively few downsides. Though this stock does increase recoil, so to keep this SMG as accurate as possible it’s worth equipping the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip.

Finally, burst guns suffer significantly from Modern Warfare 2’s exaggerated visual recoil so a clear close-range optic like the Cronen Mini Pro is a great option. Some good alternatives include the Slimline Pro, Cronen Mini Dot, Aim OP-V4, and DF105 Reflex Sight.

Article continues after ad

Activision The best Lachmann Shroud loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Lachmann Shroud MW2 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stim

As with most SMGs, the Lachmann Shroud benefits from an aggressive playstyle where you are frequently moving around the map. To facilitate this we recommend running Double Time which doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

We also like Bomb Squad which makes you more resistant to explosive damage, both from equipment and rockets. For Bonus Perk, Fast Hands is a must with the Shroud as its reload speed is on the slower side for a submachine gun.

Article continues after ad

The best Ultimate Perk is Ghost, which pairs extremely well with the Lachmann Shroud’s internal suppressor. With this combo, you will never appear on the enemy radar outside of the occasional Advanced UAV.

A Frag Grenade is always a solid choice for lethal equipment thanks to its destructive potential and ability to be cooked, making it harder for enemies to get away in time. Meanwhile, a Stim works well in the tactical slot as it lets you immediately heal up and take back-to-back gunfights in quick succession.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Lachmann Shroud in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann Shroud can be unlocked by completing Sector E0 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. This sector requires players to complete the following objectives:

Get 15 Operator Kills with melee weapons

Get 3 Operator Kills without dying 20 times

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with pistols

Get 20 Operator Longshot Kills

Best Lachmann Shroud alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

An obvious alternative to the Lachmann Shroud is the Lachmann Sub. Both are MP5-inspired SMGs with comparable TTKs, handling and overall feel. It really comes down to whether you prefer using automatic guns or burst guns.

Those looking for an alternative burst weapon should consider using the M16 which after several buffs throughout MW2’s lifespan has become a competitive assault rifle.

Article continues after ad

For more on MW2 & Modern Warfare 3, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 (COD 2023): Warzone, maps, release date, more | Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer beta breakdown | Modern Warfare 3 movement changes explained | How to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 | Modern Warfare 3 Zombies explained | Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward explained | All Modern Warfare 3 weapons & streaks