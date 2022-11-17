Best Lachmann 556 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Lachmann 556 is quite a popular and effective Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and is also one of the top picks in Warzone 2. So, here’s one of the best Lachmann 556 loadouts along with its Class setup, attachments, and Perks for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 is finally here with a ton of new features, game modes, weapons, and of course, a new map. Among all these changes, one thing that remains a constant is selecting the perfect loadout for your favorite weapon.

The Lachmann 556 AR is a rifle that can dominate in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer lobbies, making it one of the top picks for the Battle Royale sequel as well.

So, if you’re looking for a loadout for the Lachmann 556 AR that stands out from the rest, we have got your back. Our loadout strikes a balance between great damage combined with low recoil and standard mobility.

Contents

Best Lachmann 556 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Barrel : 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic : VLK 4.0 Optic

: VLK 4.0 Optic Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Since Warzone 2 is in its early stages right now, predicting the perfect meta build will take some trial and error. However, based on our experience, the Lachmann 556 would perform best when its bullet velocity and damage ranges are increased and we’ve done exactly that.

For the muzzle, we have used the Harbinger D20 as it suppresses sound, and increases bullet velocity & damage range. On top of that, it helps to smoothen the recoil which comes in handy for long-range spray downs. To catalyze this effect, we have paired the Harbinger muzzle with the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel.

Optics are a personal preference but we feel the VLK 4.0 Optic balances things out for every form of combat (close, mid, and long-range). Following that, the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel helps to aim faster and is quite effective for hip-fire shots, in case enemies rush right into your team.

Lastly, the 40 Round Mag is the final part of the loadout and it ensures that you have enough ammo for wiping out multiple enemies without reloading.

Activision The Lachmann 556 is a deadly assault rifle.

Best Lachmann 556 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2 : Strong Arm

: Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk : Survivor

: Survivor Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Choosing the right Perks and equipment is as important as choosing the right attachments for your weapons.

For the Lachmann 556, we’ve selected the Weapon Specialist package – Overkill allows you to carry two primary weapons (which is essential for Warzone) and Strong Arm increases your projectile precision. This means you’d be able to throw items like grenades further with greater accuracy.

The bonus perk here is Spotter, which ensures you’re never caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades. The Survivor perk is quite effective here as it automatically marks the enemy who knocked you out.

Lastly, Semtex forces enemies to move out of cover (if thrown properly) while Stun Grenades help you catch players off guard before you send them to the Gulag.

How to unlock the Lachmann 556 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the Lachmann 556 in Warzone 2, you’ll need to level up the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle to Level 13. Remember, Lachmann-762 gets unlocked when you reach rank 16.

This can be done by killing a bunch of enemies using the Lachmann-762 in Warzone or MW2 multiplayer (if you own the game). So, unlocking the Lachmann 556 could be a lengthy process in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann 556 alternatives in Warzone 2

If you feel the Lachmann 556 is taking way longer to unlock or you’re not comfortable with the weapon, try switching to the M4 or the TAQ-56 ARs.

These are two of the best weapons in the game and are quite effective in Battle Royale.

So, there you have it — that’s all for our Lachmann 556 loadout. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

