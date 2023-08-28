How to unlock Lachmann Shroud in Warzone & MW2

The Lachmann Shroud SMG in Call of Duty provides a unique alternative to the Lachmann Sub and arrives with Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the new SMG.

One short-range meta weapon currently stands head and shoulder above the rest of the pack in Warzone. According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann Sub (MP5) has a pick rate of 18.4%, followed by the ISO 45’s 8.6%.

The meta will surely receive a shakeup in the upcoming Season 5 Reloaded weapon balancing update. But instead of the usual nerfs and buffs, the mid-season update also introduces a new deterrent to everyone using the same few SMGs.

Players will have to pay attention to the new Lachmann Shroud SMG as it looks to make an immediate splash in Warzone and MW2. Let’s jump right into how to unlock the game’s latest weapon.

Unlock Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2 & MW2

Activision

To unlock the Lachmann Shroud, players must complete all four initial Sector E0 challenges in the Battle Pass, and get 30 operator hip-fire kills with SMGs.

Players will be able to unlock the weapon when Season 5 Reloaded starts on August 30.

Infinity Ward described the Lachmann Shroud as a “stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun” that “features burst and semi-auto fire modes which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to mid-range.”

Like the M13C and Fennec, the Lachmann Shroud comes with an integrated suppressor. This news will be exciting for fans who loved the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2019, as it was a fan favorite attachment but didn’t feature on the MW2 Lachmann Sub.

And it was confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back the classic minimap. That means players will not appear on the mini-map if they fire a suppressed weapon. MW2 weapons carry over to MW3, making the Lachmann Shroud’s integrated suppressor even more important.