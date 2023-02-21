Warzone 2 expert reveals fastest TTK Lachmann Sub loadout

Warzone 2 expert IceManIsaac has unveiled the best meta loadout for the Lachmann Sub that increases maximizes its TTK and has “minimal recoil”.

Warzone 2’s Season 2 update is well underway and players are enjoying all the new content that arrived in the patch including the ISO Hemlock and KV Broadside.

Despite the exciting new additions, it was the weapon balancing changes that had the biggest impact on the meta.

Hugely dominant picks like the Fennec 45 received significant damage nerfs, and this left room for new guns to take up the top spots. Well, when it comes to close-quarter combat in Season 2, nothing can outmatch the Lachmann Sub.

However, to push this SMG to its limits and achieve the best TTK and recoil control, Warzone guru IceManIsaac has the best loadout you need to be using.

Activison The Lachmann Sub is now the strongest SMG in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

Lockgrip Precision 40 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

With a 19.6% pick rate in Warzone 2’s current meta, the Lachmann Sub is the most popular weapon in the game. Its brilliant damage output and mobility make it unmatched during intense gunfights, but you need the best meta loadout to maximize its damage output.

IceManIsaac is convinced a lot of players are using poorly constructed builds, so he’s put together a setup that makes the Lachmann a “laser beam” with plenty of firepower.

The build above has “minimal recoil” and a “faster TTK” than the standard Lachmann setup, meaning it’s perfect for hard-carrying your matches.

Not only that, the inclusion of the 50 Round mag makes wiping out multiple opponents extremely simple, so you don’t have to waste time reloading in the middle of a skirmish.

So, if you’re looking for the top-tier SMG in Season 2 to dominate your foes, the Lachmann Sub is the number one choice.

Now the days of the Fennec are gone, it’s important to keep up with the meta, and the loadout above ensures you have the most powerful setup possible.