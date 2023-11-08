Warzone expert reveals Lachmann Shroud loadout that “beats every SMG”
The Warzone meta seems to be expanding over time, with no one weapon really completely dominant, meaning that a number of guns could come in to break the meta — and this SMG could be set to be the real surprise package ahead of Modern Warfare 3.
While most Call of Duty players are gearing up for the launch of MW3 on November 10, Warzone players have to wait a little longer for their major update, meaning they’re still grinding out the battle royale and seeking out new ways to get the better of their opponents.
This rings especially true for those who are often seeking out meta-busting loadouts to really take their foes by surprise.
With so many different guns looking to challenge the meta in the final few weeks of Al Mazrah, one expert has found a Lachmann Shroud that might just do the trick.
Metaphor’s meta-breaking Lachmann Shroud
According to Metaphor, this Lachmann Shroud loadout literally beats every other SMG in the game — including the likes of the ISO and the Lachmann Sub.
Here’s how he builds his Lachmann Shroud:
- Barrel: 170mm Grapple VI
- Underbarrel: Cronen Grooveshot Grip
- Laser: Point-G3P 04
- Stock: LM Stockless Mod
- Ammunition: 9mm Sub HP
Metaphor uses his Lachmann Shroud as a sniper support weapon, where it can definitely excel due to its versatility, allowing you to really maximize the engagements you’re able to take and win.
As always, it’s well worth testing out this weapon in the firing range and when dropping into Al Mazrah, Vondel, or Ashika Island, but you should also remember to build it to really suit your playstyle too. If you feel like a different stock or underbarrel would work better for example, then try it and see.